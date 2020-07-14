Politician's cat interrupts virtual parliamentary meeting

More
The feline strolled in front of the camera, raising a chuckle from others on the call.
0:47 | 07/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Politician's cat interrupts virtual parliamentary meeting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"The feline strolled in front of the camera, raising a chuckle from others on the call.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71780265","title":"Politician's cat interrupts virtual parliamentary meeting","url":"/International/video/politicians-cat-interrupts-virtual-parliamentary-meeting-71780265"}