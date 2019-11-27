Transcript for Across the Pond: American released from Russian jail faces new hearing

Well let's turn out to Russia where an American teacher released after being held in prison for nearly two years is at risk of going back to jail on drug charges. Over a cleaning product he bought that was banned in Russia. Let's go across the pond at Hewlett McFarland and our London bureau for more Julie good morning to win it covered this case before I give us a reminder here. Yes and this is a story that ABC news has covets in quite some d.'s hello just the back story. Tenet Daylon grand stuff he's a 52 year old English teacher he's originally from Texas. But he moved to Moscow where he lives with his wife on a couple years ago. He was charged by police. A bad drug offenses off that he boards and cleaning product. On line it now there is a cast logo of issues and discrepancies with this case an ABC news documentary. Found that so that was signed police would mount a fracturing pots of the case against and they also. In the two in the just on the T is that he was held in prison in Moscow and his kept in grim conditions he was isolated he was her roster is denied medical attention. And he was attacked by his inmates are now less than half a percent to. A war criminal cases in Russia and and a quest so according to a Russian legal rights group but in March this year he was unexpectedly. Released by the judge off to the judge found that that was some issues. With the prosecution. Now and he was unexpectedly. Unexpectedly release but we are waiting to see if his release is to be upheld there is a chimes that he could get back to prison unfortunately. RA and let's go to Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing corruption charges but that's not stopping his supporters from rallying. To his cause. Yes so around five silos and support says all of the embattled prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubted and that talent be in support of hadn't. A couple of Brit interesting things about the Riley. Negatively. A lot of head is Likud's colleagues what absent for this rally Netanyahu himself. Did not attend the event but then neither did a lot of his. Colleagues and his posse and a lot of analysts are in temperature and that's as a sign that he could be facing some issues within his party he is facing a possible. The belly and now remember that Israel already went to the polls. In eight cold this yet and then again in September and it's now looking like Israel may have to go to a such election. Why because it no DuPont T one outright or their prime minister Netanyahu's party. Has won the majority of seats and me just it does not have the support. Of enough parties to form a coalition government. And torque some try and build a coalition government have ended. In stalemate at the minute Israel is in the final 21 day period. For the 120 seat Knesset to rally behind any one candidate that's either Netanyahu or his main rival Ben in Afghanistan. I'd amendment nothing has happened so is looking like the country is barreling towards like I say it's fed election and the issue for Netanyahu is obvious tiny general. How has been charged him on charges of fraud a bribery. And breached. Of trustee disputes those charges and says is as part of a can't against him but it is looking increasingly bad for his electoral Johnson's. And I sat report Julia out of Thailand this morning and here has been found dead NN national park with. Kelly fifty pounds of trash and it's stunning. Yeah this is already susser this isn't a national pot in Thailand un officials say that they found the male. A couple of days ago on oft forensic investigations they found that it had a huge amount of rubbish. In its stomach as he said fifteen pounds it it completed rubber gloves instant noodles a small towel. And apart officials said the death have been eating posse for a long time before it die aides now this is just this is a very very poignant. Example to illustrate the depths of Thailand's plastic problem they used a 75 billion pieces of class billion plastic bags a ferry new way each year that's just plastic bags and Thailand. And it goes Thailand is a country that imports lot of plastic waste. From the west as well. But if you haven't had been to southeast Asia cannon I just got back from. Indonesia and you can see there is a huge huge amount of disposable plastic and not part of the world and that has so many problems for the environment. Particularly marine pollution as well but but one big issue is outlawed these countries they do import plastic waste from the west and often with very tragic. Second sauces like this iridium packs a wildlife. Yet did you see these scenes so disturbing and I know there was one case where someone found a piece of trash and really one of the deepest parts. The ocean. Here. On the globe and when you find trashing marianas trench. That's. Yours pretty stunning and so. Artists as there is I have some good news though none Eileen at a time when Clinton went a volley a couple of months ago. What they're trying to do on the island does that trying to ban the use of plastic by some actually. IA. Not hitting you've you've done got me it for those who book but I spent a couple of days of this summit. I didn't see any plastic straws in the whole line and they're using bamboo stool is a using mental stroh's. And there's a very visible sort of effort to try and finally tackled up plastic. Issues send him feedback can be replicated throughout southeast Asian which really does have a really serious toxic waste. Problem I knew that holiday would do you some good at some point I'm really doing all about some guy. Always held my agenda that ranks tough yes we we appreciate that Ari Joliet thank you so much things take so I guess it got us will be for second. Thanksgiving. That that's not your thing right. Nor have I but I guess that old Black Friday is bombing that's coming across that a side of the pond which is wed because with stunning to get Black Friday but no enmity celebrates Thanksgiving I had you know I'm gonna cut the pumpkin pie I'm gonna trying to punk thing. Pumpkin pie. Nineteen and the reason I've of course on of the history of Thanksgiving. But I just thought that maybe that was when that you guys adopted over there on your side of the pond. Absolutely in all though and I can say it is definitely not something that is drugs that something as you. Agreeing. No mean gunmen to allay. A bad Christmas penny not Clooney cheese and Thanksgiving that's summing I didn't know it existed until very recently. While. I'm glad we can educate young Matt disgusted about macaroni cheese cut because there's guys vote carves its comfort food and it's. If they staple. For Thanksgiving feast. IA I may try that but I'm gonna give an I'm gonna try and cut my very fast pumpkin pie and laid again. There way for the Mac and cheese because he needs several years of experience. I am a subtle references before you make a Mac and cheese basket and right way Kate thank you Julia. Thanks got a.

