Across the Pond: Boko Haram suspected in deadly attack in Nigeria

More
Plus: Doctor says Russian opposition leader may have been poisoned, and Duchess Meghan Markle stays busy on her maternity break.
4:50 | 07/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Across the Pond: Boko Haram suspected in deadly attack in Nigeria

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:50","description":"Plus: Doctor says Russian opposition leader may have been poisoned, and Duchess Meghan Markle stays busy on her maternity break.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64630338","title":"Across the Pond: Boko Haram suspected in deadly attack in Nigeria","url":"/International/video/pond-boko-haram-suspected-deadly-attack-nigeria-64630338"}