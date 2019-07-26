Transcript for Across the Pond: Boris Johnson addresses Parliament for 1st time

Britain's new prime minister Boris Johnson gave his first statement to parliament pledging to deliver -- sit by the Halloween deadline and make UK the greatest country on earth let's go across the pond to bring over a berth in the London bureau for more. Aybar are no good morning we have seen and heard about these breaks it deadlines before but nothing yet. Yes well this is that this is a new a new stage let's say in this ongoing night bad that is breaks it for this country. But Boris Johnson this kind charging onto the political scene he's on new prime minister makes. And he did the PM cues a prime minister's question time for the first time. Yesterday as with saving now he is out of a controversial faeda. But he's follow proper borrowed them armed a confidence about their Griese said he said that Britain was going to be that greatest country. On coming act killing trump whom he has the incompatibility. A bit on Fannie I think what you can see you get very mixed reactions. About some him but yet making Britain great ha ha again. I'm that's Daily Mirror being rob anti trump whereas the sun is saying. Jones son so you get up day opposed his thumbs off so he's he's a controversial but they sort of very herculean task ahead of him but he's suddenly. Come in with a barnstorming performance thus far. So I guess we won't gaining opera accident told hollowing that right nothing at all yet. I would not enough I loved by god is going to be it's gonna be and that's. And let's put that parliament is going into recession he's got a new cabinets around him very much Albrecht that is and is threatening a no dill. Old bust. The solution via on Halloween disease that them quite a big week when it comes leadership there in the UK. I'm outdoor brazen gold heist at an airport in Brazil where authorities say the thieves stole. Forty million dollars worth of gold and other precious metal so how'd they pull that off. Well they did it almost innocent of like a Hollywood movie there were eight armed men dressed up as cults that cops uniforms armed ever into cause. Disguised as police cars came in and until the gull that many it is extraordinary the calls will frowns twelve miles away abandoned. And thus far there is no. No word on whether any of the goal to all the precious metals has been found. And that credible and casino burned now act doesn't last weekend we weren't dealing with the heat waves here. You guys are done with a heat wave there in London and and you know one way to cool off not sure how you the wife and kids are staying cool but it could go to Scotland. To take a dip and blocked miss but there may be to Nazis to look out for well. It indeed that may be less says emphasis on the may be an outcome for the reason why out of his skeptical about as well and harassment claims. He has it was Mona training I live Pam feed from low mass and soul. Two pumps which he claims are actually two Loch Ness monsters. Each about twenty foot long now if you look at the video actually practically. That a lot of a couple of Cobb truck ties floating around about nest another reason why I'm skeptical as good I was actually dispatched to -- NASA a few years ago for GMA to. Investigate sightings of the Loch Ness Monster and we went out with this guy who said he'd seen it in need though to not mask. I'm Judy a few years later we did the story avid fairly objectively I have to say it but if he has left he's got. He admitted it was all a hoax so I. I so I I. I say I'm out of this cynical Pressley I think a lot nests. Not us tourist board have a steering committee where they get together and control life various. Credits a hope says but that may be me I I I. Let me know what you need to write people in the middle of the night but those stones up and call this stone hinge. Are crop circles but equipment for yeah players and if the that come I come I wish you. And very very happy being hit them all of us in London hospitals like I say I mean you look so incredibly on your lacking in tons wanted into the bureau who. I bet I. Take it out with a jobs it go to you on. I don't know how old you all what you look ready to this concerns in the young you know frankly through W hat believe it or not I'm actually a little older than you can you believe. Net and and a way and that is all the Morse deriving an idea why aren't I part they have turned into a Comedy Central roast and you know what I'm Derek Lee had. They view Barbara Bruno has been as they wait a president gets to have you on across the pond today through thank you and have a good weekend burnout you two guys.

