Transcript for Across the Pond: Hong Kong elections send a message to Beijing

Let's turn to Hong Kong where a record turnout in key elections is sending a strong message in support of the anti government protests that have. Gone on for months their pro democracy candidates won almost half the seats in district councils and the main pro China party lost 85% of its races. Let's bring in foreign correspondent Julia McFarlin across the pond. In the London bureau for more on that and. Before you get that it's the first time you're working with Adrian idea why his hand and it is nice to see in Brighton Eileen in the middle of the night you guys that knives and having him commit ending a day I was selling Canada's that I haven't had the pleasure of beating her the times that I went to London to work at the bureau there you were. Maybe on vacation may be in Bali. Yes he's got a good yeah program I was seeing I ashamed of flawed. Gang on holiday back to my motherland. As Canada I was going to money when I go back but hey it does seeing. Across the other side of the pond a Macy's in the nice to be on that with you but yes so Hong Kong I mean if the pro democracy movement. Brady wanted to send a message to Beijing they suddenly dead that would these district council elections plus to mold the ton up. Was a huge 71%. Of come pat says lesson Hoffa. The the electric tanning tanning out in 2015. Now according to local media reports seventeen of the eighteen councils on now controlled by prayer democracy. Councilor has now you Asia made these elections. On to hugely significant they date may cut the administration and say there's not really that much tension on the bench because of these. Longstanding protests in the current political. Situation in Hong Kong there's been a lot more when this all these elections a lot more coverage. And of course one thing that is import and about these district elections is that these counselors. Will makeup. Parts of the alleged that the body that chooses the chief executive so it is quite important and it's not of course taken on new significance because of these protests. Hang on in Hong Kong let's move on Juliet two Iran where the nation's Internet has been restored after the government shut it down for a week and now we have some new video that a surface of protests they are turning violent over rising gas prices so what are we learning from music videos. Right so it was very Ken sunning got a huge. Into and that blockage that started on the sixteenth of and November and that was amid these ongoing protest. And Iran say international exam those a lot of Iran NX spots you've got Tommy so no one will really really worried about what was going to happen. In the country. Behind digital Claes doors as it Isiah whack. And not an Internet has become has come back online since the weekend. Allot all that footage has a match but it isn't. House to be said it's really difficult to verify. A lot of these videos because of course a lot of none of them all live Nvidia days that have been taken. And the past few days and say international observers Amnesty International media and their trying to verify what's happened they're trying to get some kind of count but what we do know is that the have been. At least a hundred people have died in these protests according to Amnesty International hear tried to cross reference. The fig as they tried to send as many people as I can be tried to collate the evidence the UN estimates the number is much higher at. The Iran authorities have not given any kind of official figures us what the death till was but they. And they dispute based figures from amnesty international and at that I have to say the have been some very very disturbing. Videos that have been circulate saying. A lot of them interestingly showing a strong protests China's against the government chimes against the mullah. Against Iranian authorities a lot of people angry about to Iranian foreign policy and a hot about how much money as spends. On the IN GC's operations abroad not this is of course in response to those who raise gas prices up started off these protests but. I guys I just one Sadie about very and some mop some Mayan election has just come back to London she's here in the bureau should just come back from Iran says she's going to be reporting for us. From what she witnessed on the ground in Iran some really really lucky type Mejia. We definitely are we are big things is so my there and doing before you leave us wanted a moment. And a moment to recognize today as the international day for the elimination of violence against women which. The United Nations calls one of the most widespread persistent and devastating human rights violations in the world. What's going on today to bring attention to this issue. Yeah that's right so named not today in the 25 of November they've made this state. The international day for the elimination of violence against women when he uses state to rated drew attention share. Not good label issue. You being United Nations acting general until they get tariffs says. Sexual violence against women and ghost is rooted in centuries of male domination let's not forget that to the gender inequalities that fuel rate culture. Are essentially a question. Of pot and Bowden says that what he's saying is that violence against women. Is of course an issue that needs to be tackled but say do the underlying structure is I power imbalances that contributed to dot do you want to put out some raining really disturbing. The statistic is that really put that into context for us. One 01 and three goes on women experienced fizzle physical or sexual violence in the lifetime mixed frequently. By an intimate pot and weld why it's almost 750. Million women and goes alive today were married before that eighteenth best day before they reach. I don't hurt. And just one loss on a wanna leave you guys with us or say it would very disturbing one in two women killed worldwide. What killed by that pot in his or founding members in 2017. Just put that into context the mail statistic for that is just one. In twenty man what killed under some of circumstances. You know a rating will be widespread systematic problem. Around the wilds and the UN brightly using the states trying to attention to bad debt that conversation going trying to get maybe. A bit more awareness and discussion and headed to contribute to this to the solutions. Through tough and sobering numbers there. Thank you so much we appreciate you joining us for all of this news updates Juliana hole yet I would say had a great morning I'm glad you have to think yeah. I love of our I don't know. I really bring people together. Back on its morning America that is and I have so many deaf friend cohosts. Co anchors here so I am a break and let students it has agony guys. One definitely. Did you appreciate it sees it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.