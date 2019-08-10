Transcript for Across the Pond: Hong Kong leader says China could step in if protests get too bad

Now to Hong Kong where the territory's leader Carrie Lam is saying the Chinese military could step in if protests get too bad. Let's go across the podtacular McFarland in the London bureau for more so Julie. Good morning to you first of all and also as lamb saying what it it would take for Chinese intervention here. Mourning Kenneth. Yeah it's it's kind of hard to tell. Barron minds this is the outcome that every one has been dredging and is hoping that would not. Com to pots because of course remember that Hong Kong the former British colony it was promised a high degree of autonomy when it was handed back to the Chinese back. In 1997. Now we on now entering the fifth month of consecutive. Weekends of of protests. In Hong Kong and they shared many signs are basing said the chief executive power Elan in a press conference the on Tuesday morning. She said that's that it was clear that the solution how to come from Hong Kong it's self. But she said no options could be ruled out if we want Hong Kong. To at least how none that conversation is basically a pairing. Two hints that trying to set a mini. I already the ground for a possible. He chat in suspension of from Beijing now the Chinese have said to sever from several months ago at. That the Chinese on May well ready to stand in intervene if so you requested by the Hong Kong authorities is not yet come to that. But oldies protest as many of them have been protesting against the police brutality of the Hong Kong. Police on we have seen such a violent scenes lost game one sun dot still has not. Coolest people to abandon their cause and stop protesting meanwhile. These parity is having a real. Impact on the Hong Kong economy's new figures on saying. That tourism. In -- Terry by there was a big mainland Chinese national holiday. Added that week tourism numbers down by half. And hotel occupancy and retail figures were bent down by a quartet and did. From Los yet according to carry long issues mentioning this and have conference. I'm the one of the reasons why she said that time is really run running out Hong Kong to sort this out now. What Julia word. On hearing the US if blacklisting some Chinese tech companies thing that they're part of a repressive campaign against Muslim minorities in China. What technologies are we talking about here. Exactly Elizabeth now this is not the last time that the US authorities have I did Chinese organizations TV and Steele as that's kind of what they did what while wave that's. Tech conglomerate. Los said that the Americans about the citing security concessions. But the US Commerce Department they have added as you say 28. Open additions to this and T list. And they say that's China's campaign of repression and mass arbitrary detention and high technology surveillance. Against these ethnic minorities we get is how six and the members of Muslim minority groups. Is unacceptable now what we may have Safire's a number of companies. Such as vision shines province as well a lot of these Rigas lived. The public security B a drizzle along the list along with some other gov actual government agencies. As well as hit commission doc what technology and Megan the technology now a lot of bees. Companies have specialize in surveillance. U techniques. For facial recognition. An AIA. Software these kinds of things now it's is part of the US trying. You know ten pairs restrictions. All in these countries. Which it says helps a Chinese crackdown on these religious. And ethnic minorities. In places like Xinjiang province now their there is of course of micron told us not check that trade war. With China and going on in the background. It is and Britt a move on to the British royal family just a minute but the royal family and Sweden is in the news this morning. So apparently. Julian sure you know this that the king there is stripping his grandchildren have their title so what is this all of. X and this is quite interesting say two of Cain Colin good stops grand children. A boy in ago. They no longer have the title of royal highness and then not expected to perform. That royal GTE's they ought however remaining. Prince and princess. Two out of his five grandchildren. And did that the changes then affects the other grand children who are in direct line to succession now this is pot of the there was some pollen and tree. Nations lost here to try and op day to more denies the world found me and content that was involving how much public money is spent on subsidizing and paying. For the fun the in Sweden now. Royal experts have said that some of these principles and create the size of the world economy. Now it's it's interesting because. You know this me throw found me. But like any other found me they have been the NICU is send they have the line of succession but other WorldCom is Rhonda well it's. Then not actually got big deck there an average sized how many and when I was reading up on this story I a was just in some risks the sum is such. And if you wanna compare it to Saudi Arabia. They are around 151000. Men that is. I hope the Saudi Arabian royal found make. Of course and leave 2000 of them. Consider its net and influential and and considered wealthy by Saudi arabians founded spent it's quite an interest staying. Well it away from the Swedish royal family but. I was as it's been pointed out they will still be prince and princess. They'll still attends some say racial Tommy functions but van nods sort of school. Active whacking members of the rural economy. So they will might have that. Hi highness title but Gregg I will still call them threats and threats and really that's all that matters. I yeah I think you dare you I think that means you no longer have to cat C at them that. And I may be a high five but what other but they still being friends and friends I. Are there more private citizens there I guess exactly exactly right go to parliament on the bureau thank you so much we appreciated.

