Transcript for Across the Pond: Inside the Iran protests

All right let's move on now to Iran where the nation's Internet has been restored after the government shut it off for a week amid. Protests over a gasoline price hike and a crack down on protesters. By security forces a school across the pond to the London bureau a foreign correspondent doing frolic and a special guest there. Mark here on bureau producer some by a leak Guillen to break it all down the good morning guys. Good to see our name. Good morning hey we're really really excited to house and I should just got hair from a Tehran just a couple of days ago and shade. Was watching to try and cover the protests as their ongoing but I do say that was that it's not show up on that sent the whole country offline. For almost a week's say so my I'm just tell us quickly that of these protests. That was sort of an the simmering protests and then all of a sudden though was that huge hike in gas prices that really kicks things off right. We hut. Sporadic protests across the country but there are not so because skilled or severe. But about two weeks ago like ten days ago. The gas price tree poles and to Lehigh. Lots of protests and very quickly. You know erupting around the country hunt and says he is apparently yes and we know within this spend. 48 hour is that government kind shut the Internet and we it's it's kind of made its. Almost impossible for everyone to understand what is going on and and they've done they shut the Internet found. Without warning and advice and I can't do it right how people react to that continues to be the beginning to Iowa's not personally surprised because it would happen that's the punk protest intended would be content regionally like Indy specific places that people with younger and you know shout slogans they would cut the Internet to prevent coordination. And monks people so localized yes I'm glitter but. Wind oh win in the day after day shutting Internet we started to understand it was not in the Oconee and it was almost every Vera and it then it will be realized discount of the injured that the government has. And that was unprecedented the whole kind of changed kind of job and yet they are totally on prison that let me give you kinda example of what I went through that ninth Iowa's waiting apiece for ABC news. And sound I drafted my piece when it to a fine and then I realized that I didn't have Internet and at my home. So I called a few friends at one of them said that he Huntington and so. IU went to go to their quickly and then I realize that it couldn't use the Internet the I mean that the Iranian national forebears so because they can't atlas cut so they can call a toxic dust I think. Fascinating I mean from the outside everyone was wondering you know what we are struggling to get information. Out of Iran because of this blackout and it generalists. Often find it hard working in Iran right leg one other kind of I'm challenges that you that you face what kind of things to you come across when you're trying to report on sense of topics like the protests. Yet if they aren't and can fairly specific moments very sensitive we want to bar. But we remain. I was honest and open as we can and there aren't ghetto kind of red lines behalf two of seraph. And and you know. I think it's would be to defence of every one if I was journal recently quoted. Custer friends it did data that we receive you know fighting gets messages and claims from people this I cannot verify because I don't have the Internet. And they could be the best of everybody and really that's I could. Referred to authorities to peephole. And what the fastest way I could to say hey DC is this is rumored this is not true whereas the. I'm not against China because Amnesty International was trying. To verify reports of how many people reportedly were killed in the in these princess they had try to whack out what number and they said that at least a 106 people may have been killed. But they said the number was much higher than it was hard for them to verify. I don't want Lawson I just wanna to Oscar. Iraq Iran names on the ground hit it there this protest was started because of this high can gas prices partly because of US sanctions right so it. Do the every day Iran in people did they Blaine. The Americans for the sanctions today blamed the government owed video is it a bit of if I'm and tell muscles and the sanctions also effect you custody right. Yes they do you know. We're literally starve read the general feelings and there are mixed feelings about it I would say that many are very upset and angry about the sanctions would break off a lengthy US and the country. In frustration indie spirit isn't they are not overnight feelings and people have been so very tough times in the course of the past 1015 years because of the sanctions. And everyone tied their hopes on NB UR and Dieldrin true indeed that was signed in 2015. And and then prison and trump went out of these steel and debris impose all of those sanctions and you know my generation people my age. Late packed winds and the generation after me and feel our whole kind of song like that so when is our allies is going to get there. An assignment and a government and also there is anger on the government because of the mismanagement because of the corruption so people are kind of trapped between get mismanagement and corruption and sanctions and I think it's really hard to find they out of it because people do not the norm when he wants. Huge foreign intervention or need to get no Andy Dillon no hope they can. They keep pond and unlike Civil Disobedience are doing protest because they're protests may not to be facing the best they possibly. We'll. That's a little slice of on the life and Iran for you guys are yes and I'm so glad to have you had I certainly you Anita back to Iran to continue reporting I thank you so much sheriff Scott as. And it really pulling back the curtain there's in my thank you for your incredible reporting. Opt for us through this network are really appreciated. Julie thank you for really facility about it. I'd that was his incredible there and some I had nice to meet you as well I've the first time in team. All of this we're never felt her lighting is facts yet to come back to London and we had two get a introduction to her hand on the hard work that she's been doing for ABC news it and for all of us thank you guys.

