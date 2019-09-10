Transcript for Across the Pond: Troops gather on the Syrian border after US pullout

Turkish troops are gathered along the Syrian border head of an expected invasion now the president trumpets for US forces from a key border region. But the president says he has not abandoned Kurdish fighters who've been instrumental in driving out ice says. Let's go across the pond now to doing McFarland and the London bureau for the latest Juliet good morning. Mourning Kenneth yes that's right on the latest news we've just got this morning is dots the Assyrian Kurdish fights has. Have they gone and gathering that forces a cross on the other side of that board in response to that I keep Turkish military buildup just. Event the other site now that it's unclear what is gonna happen often as tense standoff but yes today. All the action was ever in Washington because off to present trump announced his plans late over the weekend too with joy US troops. From northern Syria anticipating that. Turkish military incursion there was a storm of criticism not just. From trump dependence but also from some of his longest standing rivals. Ally is his closest ally on the hill senator Lindsey Graham senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. But also on this side of the pawns are British parliamentarians. Who raise the issue in the house of commons saying. That's the west and to catch a debt of on that now in a series of tweets present child a parent to wrote back. And Italy he warns techie that if they did anything off limits they would face devastating economic consequences but also sought to reassure. The tax that they why an important NATO ally. He also added that the UK and the US was not getting to betray because so now or Liza wrong not boarded to see what happens tonight he makes tonight's main. And in Iraq Julie of violence has broken out amid protests over the past week killing more than a hundred people. Does all shows new signs of cooling off so what do these protests about. Canada's Israeli and saying this has been happening for the last couple of weeks. A number of protests have sprung up. Across. Iraq now what is unusual about this is that these. I'm not ready sectarian protests and a country that has been very very sick tired of the Los he has. These a protest which have been led by. Mesa Lee young men in their twenty's in recent graduates from the investing who are unable to find jobs. They have all started protesting. Against government corruption. Against rising costs of living. And that protesting for jobs and clean warts. Now what has happened recently is up security forces have met them with a very heavy handed response more than a hundred. People have been killed recently this is just immediately worrying turnaround for Iraq just two years after it declared victory. Against the united against the Islamic state. And sticking with coverage of protests again another one and Ecuador where the president declared a curfew after being forced out of the capital. Sounds strange these protests are being led by indigenous peoples looking tells about that Julia. Having had these protests. That they as is say they are led by indigenous groups they've lodging sprung up often fuel subsidies. Where may have to recently spiking the price of petrol up by a hundredth the sentence since. Lost week when government subsidies were meet the wire rim may have to. Now it though a huge protests. Against this action and five prep protestors stormed a lot of government buildings say president Lenin RNA he would pay used. A government Kathy a Kathy last night on on government buildings. In response says try and quell this protect. All right to a McFarland thank you so much my friend good to see you. Thank you cannot I just want to say congratulations. I'm Neal cremation and of this means are gonna see you. In the mornings and love from now on it's been really great lacking with the end really really want to Juliet thank you so much I really appreciate that those we can thank you for that quarter shout out as well might be announced with parents. I appreciate that thank you friend.

