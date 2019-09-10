-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Hong Kong leader says China could step in if protests get too bad
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
-
Now Playing: Turkish troops amass along border as Syria chaos grows
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Troops gather on the Syrian border after US pullout
-
Now Playing: This former undocumented immigrant became a Wall Street executive
-
Now Playing: Firefighters rescue boy dangling outside 4th floor apartment
-
Now Playing: Mont Blanc glacier melting at alarming rate due to climate change
-
Now Playing: NBA head to travel to China amid flap over pro-Hong Kong tweets
-
Now Playing: Turkey moves military convoys and special forces to Syria border
-
Now Playing: Republicans criticize Trump over Syria
-
Now Playing: Houston Rockets GM under fire for showing support to Hong Kong
-
Now Playing: Officials warn that glacier in Alps is breaking apart quickly
-
Now Playing: Controversy over Trump administration's decision to withdraw troops in Syria
-
Now Playing: Syria, Durga Puja celebrations, Extinction Rebellion: World in Photos, Oct. 8
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
-
Now Playing: Europe's most iconic mountain is a climate change warning
-
Now Playing: US diplomat's wife flees UK amid fatal crash probe
-
Now Playing: Nobel Prize for Physics awarded to 3 scientists
-
Now Playing: Trump's Syria decision sets off scramble in White House