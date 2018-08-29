Transcript for The pope appears at the Vatican for the first time since abuse cover-up allegations

Hope Francis spoke publicly for the first time since facing allegations that he ignored accusations of sexual abuse. Against the cardinal stable right is at the Vatican fours and David he asked for forgiveness but he then. Really address these allegations. He didn't and the forum it would be quite unexpected if you were to do so this is his regular general audience happens every Wednesday. Right in the right in front of saint Peter's basilica. Pope Francis every week comes out in greets the faithful. And says a prayer. Today he talked about his trip to Ireland. This was very much the Vatican trying to get back to business as usual. But this is very much a church in turmoil not only is the church struggling. To respond effectively to the ongoing sexual abuse crisis we are doing damage control that's what the Ireland visit. Was all about. In the middle of bad. Very sensitive trip to Ireland came this bombshell documents from an archbishop. Accusing Pope Francis of having turned a blind guy for five years. To known allegations of sexual misconduct by the former cardinal of Washington DC. Theodore McCarrick and the archbishop. Went so far as to call on the Pope to resign. Well the Pope has so far refused to comment on this document he wouldn't talk about it on the papal plane on the flight home. And he obviously didn't talk about it at this general audience. Sources close to them close associates of both Francis is habit but it talked with the Italian news agency Ansa. They said that he has no intention of resigning and said that he is embittered by this document which doesn't make his job any easier. And David and yesterday we talked about the timing of that bombshell report the fact that it dropped as the Pope was traveling and would have to face. A reporters as perhaps not coincidental. Which it seems important than to talk about that in the context of the church itself there's been a bit of a power struggle. Over the past few years between a Pope and sort of the more conservative and of the church how does that factor into all of this. Well this is an institution that deals with biblical teachings and ancient truths but it's run by men and men are involved in. Power struggles Pope Francis has taken the church in a different direction. From Pope John Paul and Pope Benedict a lot of the sort of more extreme conservative faction. Don't like the openness that he's shown on questions of divorce homosexuality. And other issues. And so they have seized on this whether that they were behind it or not I don't know they have seized on it and are really. Using it. There whipping up the fervor over this and the intention seems to be to undermine the pope's moral authority and possibly force him to resign. Bottom line though. Only the Pope can resign them the Canon law states that the Pope. Is judged by no one only god. Is the higher authority in the church's sides there's no special counsel there's no process process for impeachment so he can hang on for as long as you can. CN echoes David Wright force in the Vatican David thank you.

