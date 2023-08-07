Pope Francis clarifies remarks, says Catholic Church is for ‘everyone’ including LGBT

The pope attended the five-day World Youth Day celebration in Lisbon, Portugal, meeting with young people from around the world.

August 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live