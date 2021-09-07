Transcript for Pope Francis to give Sunday address from hospital after surgery

The Vatican says Pope Francis will give his weekly Sunday blessing from the hospital as he recovers from surgery. Officials say the Pope is eating regularly and whopping around after undergoing surgery to remove part of his colon on Sunday. Foreign correspondent Maggie really joins me live from Vatican City now for more on this said Maggie what's the latest on the pope's condition. They dam of the good news is you just that he seems to be recovering well you mentioned he's eating. Able to walk around the hallway they also know he's been able to some were three taxi even. Celebrated mass this yesterday so yes. All things seem to be going in the right direction but you know damn whenever. Some another eighties undergoes a major surgery like this in stays in the hospital there's. Always a lot of the concern that as a they're keeping a close eye on him the Vatican did confirm he will be in the hospital through the weekend. But again that bit of good news they also confirmed he will be delivering those prayers on Sunday. Keeping those weekend plans very important for the Pope apparently. So Matthew what are. What is this hospital just going to be like houses gonna work. The great question then the Vatican that they actually don't know yet another is a possibility the power crisis could go to the window of his hospital similar to how we. Come to the windows here in the Vatican to give those prayers and blessing and it's it there's the president's trip as Pope John Paul the second came to the window that. The same hospital a when he was in the hospital as well so we could potentially see Pope Francis on Sunday. From his hospital at the window delivering that rare but. There also was of the new precedent you know under coping at Pope Francis gave many prayers and blessing. Streaming online so we could see something like that and some a few days to figure it out but this is definitely some it's going to be different from homeland. How people there are reacting to all of this Maggie. Camino they heard Pope France says almost get vulnerable asking people for those prayers and blessings and they have been coming in than I Y show you. Death at this from actually children over on the same hospital floor as Pope Francis. And the Italian here on the side they write we have learned that you are not so well that you're now in the same hospital as us. Even if you cannot see each other we sending a strong embrace and wish you a speedy recovery. And dazzling show you one more is well these are really so moving that they got me this morning this is another one from the young girl you can see this is actually. Holding the pope's hand as he lay from the hospital bed and she wrote. Dear Pope Francis here my prayer I felt yours when I respect. So there are some really moving messages coming and again. He seems to be doing well on the road to recovery but there's always concerns of some of them hospitals I'm sure he's messages really need a lot to him in all the people here in Rome today and. And I'm sure we'll bring them a lot of comfort to be able to see the Pope. This weekend via digital they are out of that hospital window foreign correspondent Maggie really we appreciate it Maggie thank you.

