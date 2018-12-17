A well-preserved tomb uncovered in Egypt

An Egyptian archeological mission unveiled a 4,400 year old tomb south of Cairo in an "exceptionally well-preserved condition."
0:34 | 12/17/18

A well-preserved tomb uncovered in Egypt
