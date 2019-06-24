Transcript for President Trump to impose additional sanctions on Iran

To begin with president traffic posing a new round of economic penalties on a rock today he's turning up the pressure hoping to force Iran into a new round of talks it comes after he called off a military strike last week. But the regime is not budging a Ronnie lawmakers Sunday chanted. Death to America just moments ago the head of Iran's navy issued a new warning ABC's Trevor alt has the new developments from Washington Trevor good morning. Today can at good morning to you this conflict really escalated sharply last week when Iran shot down an American surveillance drone and just this morning. Iran's naval chief says they are capable of shooting down more US spy drones and this warning comes as the trump administration. Is trying to negotiate a deal here but president trump is still saying. A military strike is on the table. With tensions high between Iran and the United States today the truck administration says it's rolling out new sanctions targeting Iran's economy in an effort to force them to the negotiating table. There's. A lot line to become a wealthy nation again. We'll call it. Let bake the rotten way to get that the president saying he called off a military attack on Iran after learning how many Ronnie and would have likely been killed. Telling NBC I'm not looking for war. And if there is it'll be obliteration like you've never seen before and I'm not looking to do that. The president says he would be willing to talk with Iran with no preconditions. His top advisors saying a deal can be reached but new video from inside Iran's parliament chose a running in lawmakers chanting. Death to America. ABC news has learned that while president trump called off those strikes against Iran on Thursday the White House did quietly green light a cyber attack this same day. Disabling software on computer systems use to control rocket and missile launches secretary of state Mike Pompeo now meeting with allies in the Middle East about containing Iran. This effort that we've engaged in. To deny Iran the resource for the moment here to build out their nuclear weapons as the development of missile program. We are going to deny them the reason they need to do that. Iran continues to insist the American drone they shot down was flying over air Ronnie and airspace but the United States says it was clearly an international airspace and they'll be willing to present proof of that today to a UN Security Council. Today the US requesting that closed door UN meetings a few days ago Trevor all thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.