Transcript for President Trump participates in last day of UN General Assembly

And president trump as you saw at the UN but it's not just part Kavanagh he is talking about is another busy day ahead he's chairing a Security Council meeting. And our own kind of Finnegan is outside the human with the latest on all of that Connor. Eight die and yet president countered his first ever UN Security Council meeting. The United States called this meeting on non proliferation. But president from really took the occasion to bash a lot of America's adversaries. Most notably he went after China accusing the Chinese of actually. Trying to help his opponent in the midterm elections this November take a listen. Regrettably we've found that China. Has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 28 team. Election. Coming up in November. Against my administration. They do not want me. Or odds to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on tray. And we are winning on trade. We are winning at every level. We don't want them to metal or interfere. In our upcoming. Election. Doubt notably he did not mention Russia when he talked about election interference. He also didn't bring up Russia's use of a chemical weapon in the UK. Again this was a meeting that was supposed to be focused on nonproliferation. He did of course take the occasion though to bash the regime in Iran. He called on European partners really all nations around the world. To join the administration's maximum pressure campaign that is Trayvon trying to drive Iran back to the negotiating table. For new and more comprehensive deal. But he was met with some awkward interaction with his European allies. French president Manuel Lecrone spoke after the president. And asserted once again as the Europeans have continued to do that the deal is working that Iran is abiding by the agreement. And that sanctions are not going to bring Iran back to the table that there should be negotiations. With the regime in Tehran. And kind of what's on tap for the rest of the day. Well you know Diane this morning he met with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He made some news there as well endorsing a two state solution for the first time in his presidency. That's something that a lot of Arab allies of the United States have been calling on the president to do for months now. The United States has seen there really tip the scales in favor of the Israelis by. Cutting aid to the Palestinians moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing it as the capital of Israel. So this was sort of scene has him trying to bring the pendulum back more towards a balanced role the United States. Hopefully you know to that they could still play the role of peacemaker. He said that is something like your Christians he's plan would be coming out in the next couple of months. He'll also be meeting this afternoon with British prime minister trees and a Japanese prime ministers and though hot day and of course will be speaking at a press conference at 5 PM. Where coat dress you know this long week at the United Nations in general but specifically he was teasing some announcement on North Korea saying you know. He and Kim Jung and will be meeting again and he would maybe be revealing where and when that what happened. I counterfeit get that again for us outside the UN and we will be covering. The president press conference at 5 PM eastern time right here on ABC news live stopping at check that out honor thank you.

