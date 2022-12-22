President Zelenskyy on US aid: 'It’s an ‘investment in global security and democracy’

Ukraine’s president addressed Congress in a joint meeting to ask for more aid in the ongoing fight against Russian forces.

December 22, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live