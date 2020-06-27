Transcript for Pride on ABC News Live: LGBT+ protest and the fight against racial injustice

And a moment of reckoning and the bloc wants matter movement across this country and the world a crucial intersection in the search for justice in this country. But overseas a terrifying picture members of the gay community tortured and murdered by their own government their so called crime. Being game. That's what the new HBO documentary welcome to Chechnya reveals and horrifying deed tell praised as an incredible feat of journalism. The director of the film David Francis joins us now David welcome thank you for being here. Your documentary welcome to Chechnya offers a rare look at persecuted LT PTQ plus people actually in the process of this keeping that republic and southern Russia. How did you get into this project and gain such incredible access. There. I first read about it that it crimes against humanity being committed insisting it early 20s17. They're headlines the went around the globe about it and then this story can actually it's. From many Easter public discussion I'm it was in July of that year that The New Yorker expose the work that was being done by these incredible. Super human activists in Russia who had taken it upon themselves to go and couldn't rescue people as he saying and so I reached out to them and said let me join you let me shown in your underground. Pipeline. And tell the world the story what Europe two in Europe cats. We want to show people we're talking about Jessica. Look at your incredible work there. You must. Oh yeah collection didn't. Massive I think. Yeah. But it what is it. Must me and electrical open. To move refugees could rise. Moved from you couldn't whose description he's keep that could keep dying man. Drew was a stab me. With respect to scan north spiritually examination sports sheets. A kimono. Most listeners through his contract is conditioned. On one group promotion council on longer. Only just teachers can. Loans Chacon told us and legions who teaches skewed the shift to solutions to ignore them with Britain's currency immediately the most over. Some months request and Jesus. Just incredible I have to say I saw this. Documentary this week is really. It's indescribable. When I see what happens to people in the gay community in Chechnya. I have to wonder what went through your mind as her there on the ground and seeing people that this is impacting. The united either that is can it be experiencing a kind of horror that I never witnessed. Close. You read about series like this in history books written really literally since. Hitler and we had a top down government control. And painted it to eradicate the clear community and out. So I was racing I guess floor what that might look like. And what it might look like to people who were. SK being that kind of torture and horror. I don't. And and it was his dark days this you can imagine it was as. Down. Hopeless feeling at times. Why would I also saw was the these these heroes. Who wore earth. Absent. Any sort of an international outcry over what was happening in Chechnya. They just took it upon themselves to. To make a difference saint Lawrence and these are people who. Had no room. Previous experience in this kind of grown U James Bond kind of work. And yet. They felt compelled. Write their own sense and humanity. Just indecent thing about it and I tootsie have. Being allowed to witness that work is who was one of their. I don't one of the highlights of my career and John. What's also extraordinary. About this documentary. If the technology I think many times it's subtle but the documentary utilizes some incredible new math it's of concealing identity for the people you document fleeing for their lives. Explain not only how you were able to nearly flawlessly replace these people's faces but also why it. Doing so was so important. I want it is we're as we're just saying experienced the journeys. The each of the people or does he. And in order to experience the journey. The people who were escaping Chechnya. I mean I. Promised them that I would not reveal their identity is it because they know that no matter where they land around the globe they are still being hunted. As part of this campaign is not enough just to run away. So they they will never be states and and they need allowed me to promise them that I would do this and alumnus now. And it wasn't until it broke the footage back that I realized ants find a way that. Would I I'm. Both disguise then and and allow their humanity shows through and what I discovered her never having. Try this in the past it's that they're the tools available documentary on her period and it. And tools available to journalists agrarian and them. Yeah we started looking at new ways. And we paired with the effects artist in Los Angeles. And worked with the concept of artificial intelligence through which is used for each state. Videos and we've seen and had been disturbed I. But we use this same approach in the reverse. As a way not seen. Falsifying. The story but it but to allow individuals. Howard tell their own story to two reunion their voices. Two. To have their humanity restore in a way. As they are fleeing in as they are sharing their story with a world that seat leaves it possibly Kurtz and and that's how we settled on this new approach. You mentioned how people engaged people in Chechnya. Tortured beaten by their own government you him by their fellow citizens. Well being we highlight gruesome things we should also highlight that this all goes largely unpunished. The most basic of terms explain it to our viewers why is this happening. Chechnya is republic in in Russia in the Russian Federation. It is governed by overseeing laws. That all of the Russian areas and regions are govern our. The Kremlin allows. Incredible latitude. Two that either the criminal activity that has been that has defined the regime air the local governor rounds in your arms. He isn't this is not his first and round of atrocities. It. It's merely the first time he's turned its it is a BTQ community. And it comes at a time wherein feet. The government in Russia is moving to the right they are. Voting in a week our own and amendments to the constitution that would enshrined in the constitution insight Gail. And I am at us at the same time did is it that the policies that are coming out of the Kremlin are magnify. In in the hands some of the people that. That are torching them. And so do it and it's really his responsibility. To do something star office he knows it's happening. But he's just denied it and that's the purpose of this down was to create. Evidence and to discuss her evidence and to bring that evidence over in a way to make. It impossible for him or anybody else to continue denying scraps. There are some incredible people as you know in this document are you end up. Document he now only be escape but the eventual bravery of one young man named Matt some who becomes the first to go public with the torture he faced in Chechnya. He also is the first to file a complaint with the Russian investigative committee because of what he endured. I'll let you take you from there about what happens with this case. Well in fact he is he remains the only person to have come forward. And it was enacted it an indescribable grades three and that eyewitness says he is developing the courage to do this. She brought. Criminal charges against the people who. And tortured and captured him and and heat their names and he described the organizational structure of this. And government controlled. Campaign and that chords in rests up. Refused to investigate. It literally. They do not allow the case the authority and he appealed any it healed and he appealed until he exhausted. All remedies within Russia. And and then me the next move you know he's not lose willing to let this thing dropping moved the the charges in his case into the European rights court. And he is still pursuing it. Aggressively and added great parents themselves into his entire family so they are leading in the shadows in Europe there are. Frequently moved. Two and new locations. And and they are likely to. Students to live like this for many more years as this case moves forward and it will move forward and European courts. And hopefully we'll see some measure of justice and biscuits. What's the current situation in Chechnya have anything changed for better or for worse. Well like all parts of the world Josie I was I am consumed by the pandemic. Remains consumed by the pandemic. The Russian endemic is is still matching. And in what happened in Gypsy it as a result listener one of the most severe lock downs anywhere in the world and all orders have been closed and most people have been ordered state ends in their homes and it made it impossible for anybody in outside to have communication with. The LG BTQ community and the inside. And certainly has has thwarted all efforts to get people seek decent we know there are people now in hiding. Who. Or. Waiting for an opportunity that it borders opens an hour. And and so this just made a situation that sucks worse. Again just incredible workfare. When you're down with this documentary again David Francis and new HBO documentary welcome to Chechnya debuts on June 30 only on HBO and available to stream on HBO Maxine. I've reported around the world is an openly gay man thing Chechnya. Kicked it to myself sinful. And us. That's. Absolutely abilities. So I have a question the eight. Yet. One if I told you I was day. What if I told you that I was there. Well. New movie. She moment. Q when we're with the moon. So it doesn't upset you for me to tell you time I'm get. More news in the easy. Ultimately it is. I'm not going to be in trouble you know gonna look me. In this so zombie very own ass. I am scads to tell you time get should change you understand lines death. God. Yeah. I don't fill my ha yeah. Times cash. This is not the reaction you'd expect and my face it's not do it given you. These vehicles what new pizza that was. We want them. Be. The even geographic legally. You watch your pride on ABC news live and that was an incredible moment from a Nightline special and I next gay and targeted in Chechnya. My colleague ABC news for a correspondent James long men's reporting last year from the country that's been in the spotlight for. Extraordinary human rights violations against gays. Let's bring in our friend James the man the Mets the lead general right there James you have shared some powerful observation is a gay man reporting from what really are. Danger zones for human rights around the world. It is safe to say tests Nia was one of the most frightening places the say the words I'm gay. You bet Kenneth I mean it walls pretty extraordinary and also of course in a prison cell I mean I think. It was difficult because that there are lots of comes in the world way it's not easy to be gay but. Check CA is a place where the group of people heel spurs be able to go to to get help the police. All the ones who are alleged to be carrying out the crimes so I think in that situation. Yeah saying in a prison cell to the head of the police force defeat a bit scary have to say it wasn't planned they were in the evening he had actually false starts as a team. If one loss was gay and it was offs in a way it wasn't because he had guests to anything it was because. I think for him the idea that anybody would be remotely interest in gay people if they themselves weren't gay was beyond his comprehension. Tickets for him gay people are not normal so why would normal people quote unquote normal people be interest stayed in gay people. In any way so you that the reason why am I kind of told him an out moment walls because he kind of open the door to a earlier in the evening and I thought well. His much haunts but you know what I'm reporting. In in general in any country in the Walt I've been told places where it's not a Kati K a become conscious of three audiences I'm conscious of the people I'm in from self. That may be just me being that might change that perception I'm. Conscious of the people home who may have similar prejudices his who may be a knock people to something in them as well. But also I think most especially I'm conscious of young people who are worried about their identity that sexuality. And figuring themselves out. And if they can see offs on TV representing then maybe that jennies abilities yet. But James going back to that top general there I remember watching this piece and I said oh my god I was a big. This is a brave man a brave colleague of mine. You're staring that man down in the face he's staring back that you have to ask you what was going to remind looking back of that conversation and what do you make of his reaction when you came out to him. And I mean you soar that in that in the clear my heart really was racing hard and it was it will. I didn't even think about I just took his hand and put it on my heart. And you know this is upon the world way you know you people law. I say more touchy feed and they are in Britain anyway you know it's it's kind of it's not come at least in mentality so the idea that you would come if touch and only guy like not wouldn't be totally out of the question. But it was just the kind of visceral reaction in me I needed him to show a need it showed him that it was it was something that I was too terrified to do. In not room. Like he kind of lost his hadn't been doing loft the kind of bounced off the walls of this prison cell. For him it was a PR exercise said he was never gonna do anything other than just to the dude up. But John off to itself produce a cameraman said that he could hit behind him because by this stage we had about sort of fifteen to 28. Chechen guys. Stood behind their rule whispering gay gay gay gay like that sent. And often rob I was kind of like let's get out of the prison. I'm not nights in my hotel room decided that the terror up against the door just gives you those couple of extra minutes if you need to make a phone call with someone's crashing into the room site. Yet the next 24 I was where bit scary. Wow I cannot imagine I'm not long ago as you know in both the US and in England where you are. Homosexuality was also illegal both countries have evolved over the last fifty years or so why do you think places like Chechnya are still so different. In terms of tolerance and equality and what do you think it where it really take for rapid shift in attitudes. Well I think it doesn't say is that how. It's it's changed a little to in this country in the United States but just this weekend we hides. Possibly one of the worst homophobic attacks and there in the United Kingdom take place since 1999 at five and it was a bomb attack came three. Gay men were knifed to death in a park hair one of them gay. So you yeah we're not out of the woods yet but of course Britain and the United States you know have gone law the I think you mean in Chechnya. It's this white Dave festival politics is rooted in nationalism. And it's in that context all of the east of us is the west that. It's kind of in that context of the Cold War what the west was regarded as being evil and say homosexuality. For van maes this kind of proof of degenerate see in the west and the need to be gay offered. Kind of the general proof that somehow. We had fallen behind in there was something wrong wit us. And also just democracy to this the fuel idea that all men are created equal. That is not something that it is kind of prevalent in Chechnya it is an authoritarian regime inside. Until as democracy that there would be human rights and I went B writes for LG BTQ plus people. And before we leave you I want to ask you about what you saw on the ground there the people we spoke with the people. If you we experienced. And the difficulties they're going through torture of beaten. In their own countries by their own government their fellow citizens. What's your understanding of exactly. What's happening in there and what do you think about the current conditions. Look it's a sense of terra. I mean it's a terra and launched by the government on their own people bail what agonizing. Best sexuality we had about electric shocks. Water boarding. Entrapment really for me was the most upsetting thing to hear about we interviewed a young man who had thankfully escaped and he spoke about. Carrying on in a kind of and it relationship and on the cover relationship about six months of another individual. Getting arrested going to jail sitting in the jail cell looking up and seeing the man with him he had been in that relationship wearing a full uniform. He had entrapped him and that was why he was in that situation so it just the terra. And the fear that these young men and women experience to the point where this boy could and even. You wouldn't even showing his face we have to hide his voice he was worried about his family finding him that. You know LG BTQ plus refugees anywhere in the world they live in total faith because the very people who are meant to keep them safe their families often are against them. It's a unique situation they face and it's very sound. Yes and people need to go look up here Nightline special bear. James just incredible work all around the globe. Gratitude to our colleague and ABC's foreign correspondent James. Long been there I've we're looking at the key issues at stake for the LT PTQ plus community and recognizing the history that got us here. It was queer individuals of color who essentially sparked a gay liberation movement of the 1960s. Joining me now to talk about the evolution a pride in its relevancy to current events. A father Dave it the president of the Human Rights Campaign and Nadine Smith executive director for equality Florida a warm welcome to you both think you for joining us. A father when we start with you under first year as HRC president the first person of color to serve as the leader of this organization. Two major events have collided as you know this month private and unrest across this country because of the death of black men at the hands of police. Tell us why this pride month it's more important than ever. Well thank you offers thank you for having me and hi to my colleague in eighteen. This pride is so important for our LG BTQ community but also poured larger society. Because it tells us that we can't affect change. In peaceful protest we can effect change would people who are fighting against the status quo. This pride we need to we'll back our history. And remember why we have the modern LG BTU civil rights movement. We had a movement because. People of color transgender people of color who fought back. They are Compton's cafeteria in California they fought back a dark past. California they ought to Stonewall in California and they were fighting for the same things that were crying poor today. Which is dignity we need to make sure that we are respected and where would it with the dignity that we deserve under law. And in the 1950s in the 1960s there were fighting against police brutality they were fighting against harassment. Unfortunately people color are still fighting Eagles he's battles today and so as we think about the importance of crying. We need to really think about how we got here learn from those lessons in how those lessons created. Taurus meaningful it. And Nadine before your current role as executive director for equality for you co chaired the 1993 march on Washington. And you're also part of a historic first Oval Office meeting between a sitting president then President Bill Clinton and gay community leaders. How is this moment we're in as a nation right now different or similar from the past. What you know I think one of the things we eat a lot of out. You know just this is indeed meet out justice people and not others might think ride that nearly brought home. He. Didn't see. In. Are written and you are clearly states. Discrimination in. Ancient and drink anything. To once not only eight years and years or perhaps it's organized in all across the coming out aren't story. I'm ER civil rights movement. The 1960 or so right back. It reminded me. Scene let. And recruit one segment of society. And it is also reminded those who face the grant but worse. There forms of oppression. Are are the ones who we will listen reports these Little League. It's not an accident that it was an error the most there. It would violence. And unity means that community. You know people who didn't want. Agents who are the ones who opt back. Against the Lee's first. He hunts are bearing the brunt right now. You see community. Who order arm artery. I'm old. But look violence. On north street and by police departments and finally domestic not enough. Residents so I think the end I agree legal people crown is crying moment. Is that you this and to us it's across the or. It does not. It's often when I'm British rhetoric races who has oh but yet you it's an hour. Collectively it back. Our progress lines and. While us talk about that support the relationship between communities. Of color and the LT BTQ plus community is interest in and complicated both. Calling for equal rights as you guys know but many would say the support between the two haven't always been the strongest. Meeting we talk about the ways in which these communities she is supporting each other and especially queer communities of color but are there things the LT PTQ plus communities. Should not do are there a list of don'ts. Well you know it's the formulation the question. Is runs me he. The reality that there aren't any nanny nanny who are boat. Black and aren't you eat you unity. And it state Blackwell and nevertheless she knew all black. We're just this it means some depths. It's a contradiction in terms do you think that. We won't work that. You pushing back against them or it. All across the spectrum. Prospered lines. Aren't. Order are challenging. Happen to be the needy just as much. Alfonzo you've also had a wealth of experience as a civil rights lawyer we often hear about cases of racism or bias within the gay community. Raced altars and preferences and eighty naps how one community may refer to another. Are there ways maybe jest good practices for the gay community to be more inclusive of itself. Absolutely. I I hate the the idea that racism doesn't exist within LG BTQ community is such a flawed. Concept because there is racism and unfortunately. In every community in this country so with India LG BTQ community we have to do our work is well. We have to remove artificial barriers that exist. Along the lines of race and ethnicity. Those barriers have existed for quite some time. You talk briefly about instances where people create those barriers in their social settings. Can assume those barriers don't transfer to the professional contacts and fortunately we know that they do. And we have to do the work within the community to break down those barriers at the Human Rights Campaign that's an example when I just did this past week. We. Are we installed a significant art exhibition on the building. It turns he's building in Washington DC. A famous artist. Hate us Hamas. Displayed allowed us to display his arm which says. All lions matter and it. The reason why that's important is because it directly we bust this really offensive true that all lotteries matter. When people try it in a way to undermine the black lives movement and we wanted to make sure hasn't LG BTQ civil rights organization. We are standing up and speaking loudly. About discrimination and about racial oppression in this country. We LT BT keep people have to make sure that we in Greece in Cairo Greece is on to an end white supremacy. Not absolute necessary. Corollary as to our missions individually organizationally. But we need to have to be intact rule to. Or type of full equality. Or some about black transgender allies we know that those people are among the most marginalized groups in the nation not just within the LG BTQ plus community. What is it that we are not getting when it comes to trance violence and what's happening in the trans community today Alfonso. I would answer your question with a question and I will say. If we had. At least 27 then gay men. Killed. Last year. Well you would assume that that is a crisis. If we had. Any other population within LG BTQ civil rights movement. Being attacked and marginalized. I think we would be ready acting differently. And so far we have been tracking the killing use of transgender people in this country since 2013. At the Human Rights Campaign rupiah at least a 177. People were being kept. Last year at least 27 this year at least sixteen these are real people he's a real lives. And while we need to do is make sure that we rise up and appreciate that this is a crisis. That we you have to think about meaningful ways to address the employment gap. We have to make sure we can we agent. The building we have to make sure that we advance policies that address the violence. We have to make sure that we support education and our beat each outreach programs that educate them wider public about. Though violence that many members of the trans community are facing. And I think if we are all invested in that change. As LG ET TP and members of the larger community we can actually see significant movement in addressing this flight. So what you're saying is that there are some work to do right. A lot of work you'll how father David and and they Dean Smith thank you so much for this conversation and joining us we appreciate it. I want an end to this man I want science and not stigma to determine the donor qualifications. Annan. All you must really want to do is help. Trying to save lives during a global health crisis we just want to help. That was one of ours survivor Lucas as stock back in April the 36 year old told Good Morning America he was turned away. From donating his plasma for corn of r.s research and a blood thinner. Because he's game. This after the Food and Drug Administration loosened but did not totally left the guidelines that prohibit gay and bisexual men from immediately donating blood or plots month. For more on this we're joined by ABC news chief medical correspondent doctor Jin asks in an ABC news contributor doctor Simone Weil's that. Infectious diseases position or from South Shore health. Great to have you here two. Smart women I'm like I'm surrounded by these are Smart women here to really help us. Get through this a doctor's as an all star with you from first what are the current FDA guidelines on gay and bisexual men. In terms of donating blood it's basically three months now and that's a reduction from a carried of the year. So to really put this into context this is where sign ends. And society. Tended to intersect in ways that sometimes didn't quite match up on if you look back on the history behind this decision. It was really made before infectious disease specialists like doctor Weil's new. As much as they do now about the latency period that HIV and also before the testing. Procedure is improved in accuracy so that year long period. Was really made it kind of minute it bowed the knee jerk reaction to try to protect. Against the risk. They are being a latent HIV. Virus present in that blood before it goes for donation now we know that there are. Much better ways to test much more accurate much more rapid. And that's part of the reason why that time period restriction went from twelve months down to three but to be clear. There's still a lot of bias and stigma and societal issues in play that are interacting with the science and medicine hair. Doctor ashen part of the controversy from the LG BTQ plus community here is that this band as it's been. Become known is a blanket guideline for all gay and bisexual men regardless of their individual sexual activity or risk assessment. Why does this include healthy gay men and also those who are and monogamous relationships. Well when there's no really couldn't answer for that. And it is an example of bias in science and medicine and when you think about it why aren't women who have sex with men who have sex with other men included in that so. I mean in there were a lot of things here that did inmate good medical sense didn't make scientific sense. And again as we learn more about the medicine and science hopefully we're able to rapidly dial those. Policies back so that not only are they not. Hurtful. In a societal manner but they help people in terms of the medicine and science because of that is the point. When you talk about going to give a blood donation near seething many many lives it's critically important. But slowly dig into the scientific cast. What I know how that changed since then and what happens now is there are new scientific model the FDA should be moving to. You know there has been a lot of work done in HI eat when I'm so excited about because we have all these patients that's. Many different needs. C so we meaning clinic in. My name and I was talking with wine about you know that in many patients that I'm. It's treat HIB so things don't come out winning and there are very hopeful and so be it art a team that he's your patients back I. And here's a the FDA told ABC news in April. That they are working to commit the pilot study that wool and roll about 2000 men who have sex with men. And who. Would be willing to donate blood this study being conducted at community health centers in key locations across the US. Could generate data that will help the FDA determined OP donor questionnaire based on individual risk assessment. Would be as effective as time based referrals and reducing the risk of HIV. Doctor Weil's. Since you're in the field of infectious disease this is what advocates are calling not individual risk based assessment by the FDA should be moving to when it comes to gauge. Men donating blood and plasma are aren't all donations tested anyway. Yes they are and they. Any extra layers that we pay to get additional testing will be a break it so I'm definitely support it back. Doctor wild on that topic of medical advancements and HIV a new study claims that injection given every two months rather than a pill one would take every day could stop the transmission of HIV. Is this a replacement for crap I helpless distill the study and who it's for. Thank you so much I really want to vote on it and he started getting back. So in 2000 points out that anti hate cruel doubt that you bond up. Our crack are just the pill that's taken once a day and it has been really bury it acted. In DBs and the risk of transmission of HIP. Now we studied. We looked at our apartment on air which is out on an intent at all and income here's that given support to runs. You know month sorry Latin that was compared and so the winds and a half its Nevada. You know I have to tell that the results or BUT Barry president. Because what eight ounce is at bats that they in Jacksonville the congress the air was just as an act to end. It not mortgage backed it. And that one's Daley pat. Nevada so then beat the kids you know OP allies are complicate it you know an appellate every day can be aren't you are working in points who are dealing with and blink and sometimes you lose the medication. And that really FX compliance with Eddie. Now and team we are really thrilled that not an injectable or. That's last such a long time and act two months and the results are so good. I have to your ink has not. And didn't. Right now and sure the big question but cost. But I'm not gonna focus on the cop thinking we use it. Well IND active nest of the top and bottom line is. This drop is a great I'll turn attempt by those who have talent is there take in their beds but to improve their an errant. The advancements we've seen over the past forty years just been an incredible. Thank you broke the so much we really appreciate you. Time to talk sex and dating and the time a cove in nineteen. And the anxiety in isolation the pandemic can bring with months of lockdown orders are limited travel there's been even more attention on safety. As people try to navigate dating intimacy and and the mental health risk of being stuck at home self quarantining. Or isolating during this pandemic joining me now is doctor Alexis Carrington and from our ABC news medical unit and Matt Dempsey a Psycho therapist. And multi cultural council are welcome to you both. Dot carried out start with you just published an abcnews.com article on what some are calling eyebrow raising recommendations by the New York City Health Department. Are safe sex during cove in 191 of the guidelines using protection. Now may include wearing a face mask. Tell us more about this report. Of course so the New York City Department of Health gives recommendations on how to practice they expect during the canned. I'm recommendation they have art minimizing the number of sexual partners but he got a actually you people who are already in your quote there all but to those who are living in your how old already. And the department of health all the recommend trying to Wear a face mask went chip think someone would not indict usual circle. And that would include when having won and I am. Don't these recommendations on pop up all other things I'm such as happy wearing condoms when pac beat that. Bryan Democrat from that point made by doctor caring tend to the air keeping that in mind Matt what effects does social distancing. Really have a relationships right now in terms of mental health and what should people keep in mind and look out for. Yeah I mean little when it is the right let attention to heal I. The social distancing I mean less than our human nature remains that act in the Aussie. Do those relationships is is kind of linger tribal mentality grows so even though rationally we know her aunt who are collected physical health and well being needs Steve distant from other people is don't have an emotional impact on us you know it's concludes that can money is still a little sound more and says. Can what meat has made us feel we're insecure. And ought irrational thoughts and they can come to the surface in order questioning our worth can it be okay kind of stuff and else's kind of don't live in a culture that houses understand them as irrational thoughts and he's no I mean those feelings are so we can kind of hit it and soon. And really push people away we are easily have been more and that only continues to promote a lot of detonate it in a rational thinking for us. And me is the oldest candidate in our creeds and that he's we want to look out for our how much are we doing Matt how much are we are easily amateur glistening. Other people away and just as he and irritability in general after feeling tired. The only human lives and he's had it's a good sign that you're healing what were all on collectively feeling the spirit of the unknowns soon normalize it. And you know just be able to use that as a checkpoint. Daughter Karen ten matches said it looked have a lot going on right now a lot for people to think about. We should ask how concerned should people be or what Sid they take into account when it comes to the transmission of cove in nineteen through sex and PDA. Premature ignition of Kobe it they're having that had not been proven yet and research is still needed duke crude back but. Exchanging saliva such as with kidney pantry at the buyer. Going to be faced the Health Department recommends wearing a math especially get beat someone baton don't know how likely that someone who not in your tight circle. OK so you mean kissing through the last like got to keep in the mass gone. Shown any it is a very weird it seemed like a weird recommendation but ideally. They recommended that. Not to avoid doing it fell. But yes maintaining the map is what they let you. The mavs a psychologist I what are you hearing when it comes to this pandemic biggest struggles. I'm in personal hurdles. Just feeling disconnected in the neck and adding just how painfully indeed and not how does human connections. And also just stealing hacks like we just don't have the energy to do things that we would normally want to continue to be religious and maintain status quo. I'm throughout our lives you know parts of our Marines that are used for surviving always does what's getting activated right now more than ever is. Beneath the level of consciousness or not aware of how much energy were actually spending and just trying to uneasy equilibrium. And so were feeling exhausted not even entirely sure why and it's impacting our everyday responsibilities and personal relationships and those have been some of the most problematic issues including dealing with. A bid for speaking out survival. When it comes to relationships what's your vice for keeping the peace. I am I like these is making sure that you're doing your own internal work Ers. Let let's actually use this as an opportunity. For us every friends think this is an opportunity for its sides but it is his hands resting gets still to turn inward and world constantly rewards us are hustling and China and you know the next achievement. This is a chance for us to actually be able to find some peace and acceptance with in us not search went out so really doubling down on salt air and delay in the meditation meditation that every day I sit down right in my gratitude journals and an abundance consciousness I feel like my life is all and cannot all be okay. And and I also just you know how Greeley a lot of patience and compassion. For myself so a result moves through this and then also being vulnerable we have to be mulling over or not we have to be willing to team salute uncomfortable feelings that we have ensured that what other people so we can connect through those feelings not isn't that needs to be something to ice it or somebody now we hide and run away because. Self care is important and also from those New York City I Health Department guidelines. When it comes to sex during cove in nineteen they say you are your safest. Sex partner. For keep that in mind as well thank you Rhode mr. Dempsey doctor Carey ten. We appreciate you probably hear a little rainbow fun honoring pride month 20/20 our parent company Disney launching those rainbow collection. With some but all your favorites and they are donating 100000. Dollars to glisan. A leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive K through twelve schools for LG BTQ plus students. And at the supreme court's life changing landmark ruling sets then it prohibiting employment discrimination on the basis of sexual identification or gender identity. We take a moment to observe the powerful echoes of another such ruling. Exactly five years ago this Friday that same court struck down all state bans on same sex marriage. Legalizing that and all fifty states. Since then gays have stood in front of one another to say I do you. So many thought they would never see the day but today there are so many who can say they've seen it. They've experienced that they've done it. I'm proud to say in march of this year before the world turned upside down. My husband and I were able to celebrate that historic Supreme Court ruling and are allowed by being one of many of the same sex couples to say I do. That's what I'm proud of this year but leave you with this as the LG BTQ plus community celebrates this fight when he twenty. What are you product. And is that we're fighting for. I'm cannot vote in our times for studios in New York City for all of us that ABC news they say they're proud. But for want.

