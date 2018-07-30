Prime minister of New Zealand returning to office after maternity leave

More
Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, announced she will return to work after a six-week maternity leave, according to a video posted on her Facebook page.
2:36 | 07/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prime minister of New Zealand returning to office after maternity leave

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56913356,"title":"Prime minister of New Zealand returning to office after maternity leave","duration":"2:36","description":"Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, announced she will return to work after a six-week maternity leave, according to a video posted on her Facebook page.","url":"/International/video/prime-minister-zealand-returning-office-maternity-leave-56913356","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.