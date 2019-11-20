Transcript for Prince Andrew to step back from public duties due to association with Jeffrey Epstein

We fought today from the Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse scandal Britain's Prince Andrew says he is stepping back from world duties. Over his past friendship with the convicted sex offender the duke of York's announcement comes a few days after a TV interview that drew. More attention to his links to abstain. The prince released a statement saying in part quote. I continue to unequivocally regret might ill judged association with Jeffrey Epstein his suicide has left many on answered questions particularly for his victims. And I deeply sympathize with every one who has been affected and wants some form of closure. The withdrawal from royal duties means that the prince will no longer receive public money however he still does receive private money from the queen.

