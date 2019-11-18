Transcript for Prince Andrew’s Interview fallout

Which are now to the world fallout after an explosive interview with Prince Andrew the president answer questions about his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He's defending himself against accusations that he had sex with the teenager but his defense is coming under scrutiny including the claim he made about not being able to sweat. This morning Prince Andrew coming under fire after speaking publicly for the first time about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Join regret fret that look that he has quite obviously conducts himself in a manner unbecoming. Yes. I'm becoming he was a sex offender yeah. I'm sorry I'm being polite at the time. I'm bearing in mind this for some years before he was accused of being. The sex offender. And that it was anything wrong then. Had seen was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008. Just months after his tenants their prints with seen in this video obtained by the mail on Sunday. Appearing in the door vets seems New York home people. It was a convenient place to stay. First I mean I'm at I've gone through this in my mind so many times. At the end of the day. And with the benefit of pool hindsight that one could have. It was definitely. The wrong thing to do. Earlier this year at scene died of an apparent suicide in jail while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges. Prince Andrew maintains that despite multiple visits to several of ads Deans Holmes. He never saw any indication of unlawful conduct. Involving underage girls Virginia Roberts you Frey says she was one of at scenes teenage sex slaves in court filing Stu Frey claims. When she was seventeen Epstein ordered her to have sex with some of his powerful friends. Including Prince Andrew you don't remember meeting that. The prince denies having sex with you for a as for this now infamous picture of the two together the prince says he doesn't remember it being taken and says it to be day. It is a photograph of a photograph of referred to grow its is very difficult to be able to two took to prove it thought. I don't remember that photo of him being taken. If you also claims that on the day of their alleged encounters he was with his daughter getting pizza. Why would you remember them so specifically why would you remember a pizza express painting because. Getting to peace are expressing working as an unusual thing for me to do. She was very specific about that night she described Donaldson with you in that and you profusely sweating. And that she went home to half. Ball thus possibly. This is slide program with the stressing because aren't have a Q do you have medical condition which is about that swept like didn't stretch of the time because. On it. Had suffered were described as an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands war on or emotional threat and it was almost impossible for me to switch. And it's only because I have done a number of things and in the recent past but I'm starting to be able to. Do it again. We'll have werder who did that interview with print and you will be on Good Morning America at set.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.