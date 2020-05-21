Transcript for Prince Charles calls on British public to help farmers with harvesting

At this time of great uncertainty many of normal routines and regular pap as the life of being challenged. The food and farming sectors and exception. If we two harbors British fruit and vegetables this year we need an army of people to help. Foods has don't have by magic. It all begins with our remarkable forums and groups. If the laws few weeks have proved anything. It is that food is precious and valiant. And it can orbiter in regards. This is one that great movement of the circuit rule. The land. He's being rediscovered in the newly created should pick from Britain campaign. In the coming months many thousands of people who will be needed to bring in the crops. It's will be hard grove bucks these hugely important. If we ought to avoid the growing crops going to waste. Harvesting runs in two the Olsen. And people are needed who are genuinely going to commit. The phrase I've often had news pickers was stickers. Now I do doubt that the work would be glamorous. And it turns challenge dot. It is of the utmost importance. And but the age of his global pandemic. You'll be making your vital contribution. To the Nationalists. So I junior June. To pick her.

