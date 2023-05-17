Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan pursued by 'aggressive' paparazzi in NYC

In a statement, the couple said they were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase in Manhattan on Tuesday.

May 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live