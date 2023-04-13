What went into Prince Harry’s decision to attend King Charles’ coronation

This will be Harry’s first time seeing his father and Prince William since releasing his memoir “Spare” and the Netflix docuseries.

April 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live