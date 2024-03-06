Princess Mabel Van Oranje of Netherlands on combating child marriages globally

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Princess Mabel Van Oranje of the Netherlands about how she’s advocating for girls’ rights and seeking to end child marriages.

March 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live