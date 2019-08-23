Transcript for Pro-democracy demonstrators continue to fight for Hong Kong autonomy

We begin in Hong Kong where the marches and demonstrations for autonomy continue. Nearly millions of pro democracy protesters. Have been in the streets for the past eleven weeks springing up organically throughout the week and sometimes clashing. With riot police so Ian and that panel is there on the ground with the latest. Ian I beg to emanate and I think there's a huge day interval bump. Giving that many people have a look down there. A good dog the yard after yard and mile after mile. They're commemorating sending message did when Germany from Lebanon from America from Vietnam and the United Kingdom. Look at it America thank you bolting freedom and the markets save Rome home. That is the district in central Oklahoma and think it also goes on the other side of the wards up once again these people opponents of freedom and democracy. Rights. Once again that facing opposition from the government to that why he demands of debacles. But basically this is one of many protests have been taking place I'm wolf on the line. Many presidents have been taking like a cross on court today we have accountants and that'd today doing it well look like an organized protest. This weekend there multiply. Eruption is expected. Emboldened yep will put applying today it will be expressed Rell way. Also the road. Heading to the airport to drive slow people down from getting but no longer allowed went to the apple after the singing. Ten days ago but that's a stressing this weekend. Of course if they cause disruption and it take legal and the police will be expected to his home. But but now for the last ten days can be a very peaceful protests. There is an expectation that could change once again this coming weekend. Him. I write in thank you so much for that that was incredible to see.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.