Former professional surfer head-butts shark to possibly save life

More
Paul Kenny, 50, was surfing off Samurai Beach in New South Wales on Saturday morning when he was bitten by a shark in the right bicep.
0:58 | 10/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former professional surfer head-butts shark to possibly save life
Yeah. This coming in so went to it is basically that away and just the idea. It described the legislative punch it through again. And instantly in decades. Seemingly. I didn't of the company. McCain to debates. And leaving him with a little boys waiting in the opposite leg. And it's. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58669201,"title":"Former professional surfer head-butts shark to possibly save life","duration":"0:58","description":"Paul Kenny, 50, was surfing off Samurai Beach in New South Wales on Saturday morning when he was bitten by a shark in the right bicep.","url":"/International/video/professional-surfer-head-butts-shark-possibly-save-life-58669201","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.