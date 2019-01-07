Transcript for Protesters in Hong Kong bash Legislative Council

Overseas protests are escalating in Hong Kong as the city marks the anniversary of its handover to China in 1997. This is a live look you can see the demonstrators there they've been trying to break into Hong Kong's legislature. There are angry over the government's attempts to change extradition laws that would allow suspects to be sent to China for trial. You'd see video here were some of those demonstrators for trying to push a cart through a window. Through the building's large windows right there you see those attempts earlier today. Large demonstration against the extradition plant is scheduled later today we've seen lots of protests there in recent weeks.

