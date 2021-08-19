Demonstrators drove auto-rickshaws through the streets of Kabul, blaring horns and carrying Afghanistan's flag in protest of the Taliban takeover of the country.

Afghans took to the streets of Athens to protest the Taliban takeover of the country while appealing to the international community to help their families back home.

