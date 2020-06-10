Protesters storm Kyrgyzstan president's offices

More
Protesters stormed into government offices in the Kyrgyzstan capital of Bishkek, smashing portraits of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and throwing documents from the windows.
1:05 | 10/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Protesters storm Kyrgyzstan president's offices

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:05","description":"Protesters stormed into government offices in the Kyrgyzstan capital of Bishkek, smashing portraits of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and throwing documents from the windows.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73457005","title":"Protesters storm Kyrgyzstan president's offices","url":"/International/video/protesters-storm-kyrgyzstan-presidents-offices-73457005"}