-
Now Playing: Pandas, snow, Hindu holy men: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Nairobi attack, Los Angeles strikers and Brexit woes: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Protests in Greece, the super blood Moon, Epiphany Day celebrations
-
Now Playing: African leaders congratulate Congo's president-elect after disputed victory
-
Now Playing: Prince Philip spotted driving after car crash
-
Now Playing: Passengers stranded on Canadian runway for over 18 hours
-
Now Playing: Police release surveillance video of dramatic car bomb in Northern Ireland
-
Now Playing: Police speak to Prince Philip 2 days after his traffic accident
-
Now Playing: Structure in Austria completely covered by snow
-
Now Playing: Prince Philip reportedly spotted back behind the wheel
-
Now Playing: A car explodes outside a courthouse in Northern Ireland
-
Now Playing: A fuel pipeline explodes north of Mexico City
-
Now Playing: Calf and dog have unlikely bond on dairy farm
-
Now Playing: Illegally tapped pipeline goes up in flames
-
Now Playing: White House: Trump will hold second summit with North Korea
-
Now Playing: Democrats vow to probe report that Trump told Cohen to lie to Congress
-
Now Playing: Investigation begins into car accident involving Prince Philip
-
Now Playing: Abandoned music venue near Tijuana becomes a shelter for thousands of migrants
-
Now Playing: Berlusconi steps back into the political fray at 82
-
Now Playing: Battle against ISIS in Syria