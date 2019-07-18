-
Now Playing: News headlines today: July 18, 2019
-
Now Playing: Protests in Puerto Rico intensify as police, protesters clash
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico protests intensify as civilians call for governor to step down
-
Now Playing: Amnesty Intl. report: Migrant detention conditions 'cruel and unlawful'
-
Now Playing: At least 33 dead in fire at Japan animation studio
-
Now Playing: Sheep crossing in Paris, heatwave and rainbow golf: World in Photos, July 18
-
Now Playing: French BMX rider completes jump over Tour de France competitors
-
Now Playing: Senate calls on FBI, FTC to investigate privacy risks of FaceApp
-
Now Playing: Arson suspected in Kyoto blaze that may have killed at least 20
-
Now Playing: More protests erupt in Puerto Rico as thousands take to the streets
-
Now Playing: More than 20 feared dead in blaze at Kyoto studio
-
Now Playing: Tow truck pulls car from flooded highway in Toronto
-
Now Playing: French culture minister visits Notre Dame to view renovations
-
Now Playing: Beachgoers scramble as strong winds hit Italian beach
-
Now Playing: Apollo anniversary, beach yoga, Lego lion: World in photos, July 17
-
Now Playing: Drug lord El Chapo gets life in prison
-
Now Playing: Massive fire destroys around 50 homes in Peruvian city
-
Now Playing: Friendly humpback whales breach just feet from boat in Ireland
-
Now Playing: Daredevil mountain biker jumps over Tour de France
-
Now Playing: Cyprus tackles lionfish population by deep-frying