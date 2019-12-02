Transcript for Protests in Venezuela

I've go to level in Caracas where we are expecting more massive anti government protests today as people sort of begin their day here in Caracas. We can expect these streets behind me to be full of protesters in only a few hours and one why though will be focusing these protests today. All the armed forces he's trying to get nets them. To allow humanitarian aid that humanitarian aid we've seen on the Minnesota Columbia border to be allowed into the country. You'll also be attempting to once again show a sign of force here. Turning out thousands tens of thousands of people in the street to show that put us Mobil Rudolph. That the Venezuelan people are on his side and we continue to see that excitement. Grow and grow here by has as his movement has gained momentum hot to try to wrestle the presidential ballots here. From Nicholas mother would open on the other hand my go to last we have been seeing is calling for his own protests today. But. He continues to react to what the opposition is doing here so that's telling here. As it shows they really do have him on his heels. So long Bledel focusing these protests on the armed forces he continues to say that is the last element he needs to really seize the presidency here. Cody rattle ABC news had access Venezuela.

