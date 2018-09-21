Puppies march in annual Chilean military parade

More
The 45-day-old golden retrievers are the newest members of the national police's canine training unit.
0:35 | 09/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Puppies march in annual Chilean military parade
Whether I took them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57989719,"title":"Puppies march in annual Chilean military parade","duration":"0:35","description":"The 45-day-old golden retrievers are the newest members of the national police's canine training unit.","url":"/International/video/puppies-march-annual-chilean-military-parade-57989719","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.