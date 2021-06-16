Transcript for Putin says Biden meetings were constructive, not hostile

You've been watching our continuing coverage there of the Biden who did summit in Geneva in it. Switzerland excuse me we just finished hearing from Russian president. Vladimir Putin wrapping his press conference after ending his meeting with president Biden just a short time ago this is. A live look at the site where president Biden will be holding his press conference shortly we will bring that to you live as it happens but. For now I want to go more in depth into what we just heard from Russian president Vladimir Putin and I want to bring in chief Washington correspondent Jonathan call. A little bit more on that Johnson we heard there from. The president. Talking about how there was no hostility in this meeting and he says the two spoke this same language but. Don't necessarily agree on un a lot of things what did you make of president Putin's summary of how things went today. Lee called it constructive but I have to say that that was quite a performance of by the Russian president. He seemed to turn everything around everything upside down. He was asked about. The that the cyber attacks that have hit the United States emanating from Russia. And he said bid to actually. The do what he he's been told saw any vaguely said by a by intelligence. Authorities it's cyber attacks. The number one country where cyber attacks emanate from is the United States and and he said Canada's next on that list and the United Kingdom. All adversaries of all Russia he said Russia isn't even on the list. He was ask about. You know we're Russia's up military up provocation. On the Ukraine border and he said the real issue is not what Russia is doing with its military exercises it's what the United States is doing. And then when asked by Rachel Scott why. He is why is outlawed. Essentially the political organization. Associated with the Lexington of all need the Russian dissident who is in prison right now. He. Suggested. Didn't know ball need is basically an American agent. And compared to what Russia is Don in terms of cracking down on political opposition figures. With what happened in the United States on January 6. Talking about how there have been 400 people who have been charged with crimes of what happened on January 6 that these were simply. People that we're going in with political concerns. And now. They're facing charges he said a twenty to 25 years. Bomb. And and he quite oddly said well we don't want to have. What happens we don't want to have happen what happened on January 6 in the United States and Russia that's why I guess preemptively says he's going out. And rounding up and jailing opposition figures banning a political parties. Really A agent gave him. Robert ward get squirted to force. Our performance. Of I don't know of I would call it misinformation. Propaganda. But but put effects in Haiti a fast that he performance by the Russian per president. And I want to bring our senior national correspondent Terry grant reloaded more on that is Gerri this is something that you said to look out for and sure enough. We saw a lot of that from President Clinton to lay a lot of questions that he got about Russia and a lot of answers that we got back about but look at the US. You know it proves conclusively. That the first law of contemporary politics not just on Twitter or not just in the United States but all round the world the first love contemporary politics is. What about his and what about it and as it is the last refuge of political scoundrels right now when challenged the award about would you do it we're about what they did. And so one talked about when challenged effectively. About this strangling of democracy and freedom in Russia you can put be put in eighty years in prison. Walking outside your door. In Moscow and saying free election involved you can get eighty years for that that that is designed to silence. Opposition. Which which has already been squash there's no free press in Russia to speak of of any of any note. He just wants it completely silenced as I've said that at the position of weakness and when asked about that he says. And and lies about the January 6 attack on the capital. Which where the capital work from fifty police officer were hospitalized there was. Vandalism throughout that building excrement was smeared on the walls and oddly capital all aimed. At stopping the constitutional process of counting votes as is their political prisoners. Go you know you were we saw that we don't want that. In our country black lives matter protests overwhelmingly peaceful. No matter what the propaganda says the facts say otherwise. He twist says here we want to see that in our country. It it is a practiced KGB agent. Who spent years peddling lies. I around the world but in the ancient technology of the nineteen. Eighty's and ninety's the Internet. When it came in the air that in the 1990s you know Bill Clinton. And others said this is gonna bring the world together people like Vladimir Putin said oh good he. I'd now we've got open access to the crown jewels of the democracies the people's minds. We knew how to do it in our country's fill them with lies now we're gonna do to their countries and that is the performance of this ex KGB agent pitcher today as John's has used. A non Carlisle example of misinformation disinformation. In. In a prayer in a press conference there in Geneva. And I want to bring in our deputy political director Avery Harpring for a little every harper for a little bit more on this because Avery. One of these big exchanges actually came in response to our own correspondent Rachel Scott's question Rachel's one of the few American reporters. A credential to be with the Russian press corps. And she asked a question about alexion a ball me and what she got back was an answer. About American political prisoners and an actually black lives matter with. Brother Russian president saying that what he saw over the summer with black lives matter protests was a lot of destruction in the US a lot of law breaking in the US and that. We don't want to see that. In Russia. Right and we will racial asks is that Vladimir Putin what what is he so afraid of it and I would argue that being the answer might be Rachel Scott because he struggled to answer our question. But but in all seriousness I think we really saw him double down the world clearly sees as as human rights abuses the treatment. A lesson of all need be banning of political parties the you know outlying. Political you know speech in opposition. And so we saw him you know in a very round about answer. I talk about black lives matter I'd say probably would have the only African American. Reporters who were in the room. I you know we saw him you know talk about January 6 and ABV capital riot in the treatment of the folks who were who have been been charged in that insurrection. Ice those truly remarkable to see but it Jan. And Vladimir Putin's struggled seated to justify what the world sees as human rights abuses. And a I want go to our ABC news contributor former DHS assistant secretary counterterrorism Elizabeth Newman on this one because. Elizabeth you said prepare for gas planning before we hear from president Kuhn and one of the most interesting areas I thought. Are we saw this a bit was when he was asked a question about cyber attacks he was asked by a correspondent from CNN. If he had committed in this conversation with Joseph Biden to stop the cyber attacks that we it's seen as of late and his answer instead. Was essentially to say that there's a list. Of where leading cyber attacks come from and that list consists of the US Canada the UK Latin America. He says Russia is not even on that list essentially. We are not the problem when you're looking up the world. In terms of where cyber attacks are coming from what did you make about. I mean I thought it as he was saying I'm slick well here we go this that this is exactly what I expected out of prudent. You know I guess wedding is this idea that you are. So flooding the zone with misinformation. At deflecting. Ending any kind of saying I it's not me that's a promise you that's a problem. And that's that was spent quintessential moment. Which you know everybody expected that when you see it play out it's it's kind of funny to watch the here's kind of one of the interesting tidbits about this. Cyber added a gap playing. Stating that most the tax cuts in the US and he even went so first to say you know you you guys had this attack on here pipeline he was referring to clone you all. And and we had some recent attacks he didn't use a word reads more directly but he kind of referred to attacks on his health care system. And it looks like it's coming from the US cyber realm it was that frees that he used that could be interpretation. The challenges but. This idea that it's actually the US it's attacking us with kind of that the point of his statement. And you he did make the point that in fact he didn't think it was US officials when he wasn't the government that was attacking but trying to point out you guys happy cyber criminals to. Well here's the funny thing about that it's already been reported that then Duane which some of these cyber criminals as well as Russia itself when it conducted the solar winds attacked. The waiter conducting those attacks is there going into USC servers no punching the server is launching from those servers. They know that this is a way to get around US line and some of the capabilities that the intelligence services have. By embedding themselves and domestic US based servers they can launch the attacks in it's harder for us to the attacked. So in fact he's correct these attacks are coming from the US space but they're being conducted out of rush out there just leveraging our own equipment equipment against us. So I'd classic Russia on display and hopefully and well yeah when the cameras were off their bad Biden was able to push back effectively. And send a strong signal were not gonna tolerate this anymore. And. I wanna go to our White House correspondent Mary Ellis park's well because it Mary Alice one of the first things that couldn't met with mention about him being asked. Was the Ukraine and he said that this was an area where the US and Russia do not agree but are hoping to work together more. In the future you were just in the Ukraine with the secretary of state who is there in the room. With Biden and gruden what did you make of his take on the situation there right now. I think it prudent. Added tipped his hand by saying that it wasn't a big part of the conversation and yet it was clearly a big part of what was on his mind like you said he brought it up at the beginning. Of the press conference and then when he was asked about it he tried to downplay. Any of the conversation he tried to downplay the possibility. Of Ukraine working closer with NATO allies working closer with. EU allies obviously that would be. Poland's worst nightmare his hope has been that he'll be able to. Entice Ukraine back to a closer relationship with Russia instead of a closer relationship with the west. I Ivan struck by how often the bite administration has made a public point. Of working closely with this new Ukrainian government like you set I was there on the ground with secretary of state Lincoln in Ukraine. He made a point of visiting Ukraine early in this administration trying to show of the US was materially involved in that country and was going to be standing. By the government side in this one part of the world where Russian aggression is so literally felt on the ground. Informant. Is what should dictate what happens with Ukraine right now. What's your take on up. Andy Ukraine's attempt not because the US city and even NATO don't. Critical interest there and so we don't want that Russia to continue to be be adventurous there are we don't want brush and gilt due. Nordstrom three. Go to Greg in Russia Germany and bypass Ukraine's I think. And that's only have to be something that's gonna will continue to have condemned narrowed their aggression but it'll be be something that'll continue to want for quite awhile you know what are the things ban that I guess first thing that I would say about that press conference is that. Listeners couldn't say and there is know who I'd joy in life there's only a loose or. I'm pretty dark but I do think there's some positive things you can take away the first is. Ed the ambassador will be reinstated. Let's always currency out. At least a means to have her conduct and a discussion. The second thing is that there is mention we're going to two restart discussions at work group what all. Of strategic nuclear arms disarmament talks so the so called start story. That's that's a good step candidate Biden mentioned that president Biden as bench. And the fact that the Russians agreed to at least begin having that discussion. Is a win for a president Biden. Rob on the on the Iraqi side out waited in there's really no surprise there. Backing out disinformation campaigns. Kuhn has found that is the highest pay our lowest cost lowest risk way to undermine. The United States. And it works you saw battling in the election. You see us three or four major tax now that daily conduct by Russia. And he pays no Christ because he uses criminal gangs cutout. And we can't directly Trace it back to a Kremlin nor personal decision by and so he has Oswald reliability so very cheap he owns those Russian gangs anyway. He cannot have them arrested and he pointed to don't comply with his guidance ethnic it's. A way to say it was enough and you'll continue to do that in you'll continue to use this information in the ways that they didn't Cold War but out in the nation H Terry's point. It's highly effective and it's very very cheap to a couple of trolls and in a room somewhere in Moscow and chewed us spread disinformation Romney Internet that unfortunately gets us up so couple of good things to come out of it and a couple things that our totally expected and architecture. And Terry to Steve's point this idea that our respective ambassadors will be returning to their posts. It seems like one of the big concrete deliverables that come out of this how big of a wind you think that is. For president Biden given how much emphasis he's put on how he wants to run his administration in terms of putting diplomacy first. Putting diplomacy first at and putting Russia on this more even keel that that he wants. So that he can get on well with them more important business of his presidency and it is important. Exchange of ambassadors. Especially after a day after they've been removed. Represents. A gesture of respect. A gesture of calming of the waters and real practical work where that they do real work they can take a lot of the load off of did they give cable traffic between Washington and and the capital they're given. A sense of authority there and that I think is what the president wants he wants to put this relationship adversarial. Though it is relation between countries with. You opposed systems. Where where Russia is attacking hours trying to. Trying to undo it and having some effect in a president vote are Putin has said. That liberalism whose day is over. And what he meant by liberalism is it is not you know your for more government spending he means freedom of thought democracy. And and and the free choice of people to live their lives as they choose and there are people in the United States. Who you know begin to you know go against the very arithmetic of democracy which is when the other guy gets more votes you lose. And I think the malign influence of potent. Is something that the united United States gonna have to deal with but president Biden wants to deal with it in the most business like way possible. While reaching necessary. Agreements and and doing necessary business yeah on things like climate change the Iran nuclear deal will Russia played a very productive role. And things like that so it's it it's kind of a grown up approach to Russia. And John how from a practical step when a lot of what we talk about going into these things is. What kind of winds and deliverables canned the two leaders essentially brag about want to come out of these meetings but. From a practical standpoint what does that mean for US and Russian relations going forward. To be able to have our ambassadors back in their posts. Well up first law I. I think he doubted him in many ways is is it's a win for diplomacy but to win for Vladimir Putin and you know this whole notion of a more consistent stable relationship. Between the United States and Russia. Is something that you know Biden is talked about but it's it it's the central goal here for prudent. When you have we think about what what is the source of the instability well. Putin said it was the United States that's that's a bit that's a stretch to say the least. What's happened here is even a series of events to begin. Under President Obama you had the invasion of Crimea. You had the interference in the US election in 26 team. You have the interference in the US selection of 20/20. By the way interference Russian interference designed. To prevent Joseph Biden from becoming a president you have the most recent us cyber attacks. Emanating from Russia if not off from the Russian government emanated for emanating from Russia and tolerated. By by Russian authorities. Those are all things big job Putin is you know what good did the United States first under Obama and yes also wonder. Trump. And now under under Biden have wanted to make Russia pay a price for. Well now you get to a more stable and steady relationship. It's a relationship after Russia's dawn all of that. And hasn't you know effectively paid a price for it's kind of like if somebody comes in and ransacked her home. Kicks your dog on the way out and says hey. Can we have a nice stable steady relationship now. So it's it is very much in keeping with what Russia wants Russia wants to be. On the same stage with the United States seen as a global superpower. Arm and and not to have the focus on what they have don't know although that that that litany of of offenses. That it did they have done over the past several years. And John what do you make of good news description of Biden himself he said. He was constructive he was balanced he was experience. You said Biden talked about his family which wasn't necessarily related. To the topics at hand but that it showed what Putin called Biden's. Moral boundaries and he said to him. That's quite attractive it was interesting to hear the Russian president kind of seeming to tried and soon to inflate the of the American president in a way when Joseph Biden wasn't even in the road. Yeah well I. It guests at that point the big day it is in in Putin's interest to have. A steady. Consistent relationship with the American president. Soluble a bit of flattery their butt but that's that's what that's what he wants with Biden and in fact in. The interview did Putin did with the NBC. I was asked about his relationship with would trump and his relationship with with a Biden one thing it was interesting is that. Putin talked about. You know Biden being a steady your presence and he knew he didn't what you didn't. Directly stated in connection with we trump it's obvious what he was referring to a trump was far less predictable obviously. And while trump rhetorically was very warm. Towards Russia and towards vitamin a potent the policy of the trump administration. Didn't always and almost never really reflected that I think there was real refresher we're real frustration on the part. Of prudent. Dates his personal wrote for. We it we Donald Trump which was obvious for the world to see. Didn't necessarily translate. Into a warmer policy. From the United States government. And I want to go to our political director Rick Klein for a little bit more on one of what seemed like the most clears take away from this meeting and that was Vladimir Putin saying. That they've agreed to re sign the start agreement the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty now. This is an area where we thought they might be able to find some common ground to work on which president by and said he was hoping to do so what did you think of president who didn't and his news there. Yup you wanna know why a summit like this even takes place it has to do with nuclear weapons that is that defined their. The last couple of decades of the US wash and before that US Soviet relationship and I this is something that that we know president troubles pretty skeptical about. Up to get re getting that back on on the books out quoting Gorbachev and Reagan and there historic agreement I think is important here. At you he started out with that as a baseline to try to take away a threat of any kind of a nuclear war we're nowhere near that when people talk about this being a low point. In US Russian relations it does. Raised that possibility always in the back your mind so I do think that's an important objective if you can to take attention away from the military side of things it's a little bit. And Rick the other interesting that I thought was the conversation around climate change or lack there of food and was asked about it he kind of didn't really answer too much. Initially said you know what can we do we've lived with that for decades now but then won that final question came out. From one of the reporters nine year old she related question through her nine year old daughter. And said that her daughter wanted to know why this was also important and he then talked about. Cleaning rivers and a lot of environmental things in his description of why world leaders get together and try to make the world a better place for everyone can flourish so it seem like there are two conflicting ideas there. Coming from Vladimir food and in terms of where the climate lies in his priority list. He had its worst persons actions though I think have to put it bluntly I don't think there's any indication out of this or anything else that he's gonna change. A Russia's policy when it comes to to climate change. I think I that's an area where much of the world community. Degrees more at the Biden incited things but up president troubles probably more closely aligned. With the with the Russian president when it comes to everyone kind of minding their own business. On the area of climate clearly it's a huge issue. Biden has made it as such I'm curious to see if Biden who gives any kind of an indication as to whether progress was made but. I'm a little skeptical about that as any anything other than some nice talk for a nine year old. As so husband how do you think we move forward now when it comes to security which seemed like it was at the top item on the list if not close to it. For the US here both cyber security when it comes to the recent cyber attacks that we've seen but also when it comes to election meant laying it seemed like that was one area where. Gooden is not willing to admit any false let alone come to the table to discuss how to move forward. Well it clearly he's not gonna talk about that in public but the important thing was for Brighton. To send that strong signal behind closed doors we are not letting you mess with our elections again. And just because over the last four years you really haven't faced that that difficult. Sanctions for months. We are not points here at repeat those mistakes because clearly didn't learn a lesson from 2016 not to mess with us. He continued to mess with us you just found different ways to do it you know in an on that spread it yet that the power that Russia has led leader for the last two years to send this information. To amplify disinformation that might have started here in the United States I find it fascinating that he was. Using some of that disintegration in the press conference at south lake this idea that. That it's the people that storm the capital on January 6 that are actually. The day the people who were having their human rights violated doesn't period class sake I disinformation. Narratives that we are seeing in parts of our country right now it is very clear that and he's using his KGB added a perch to act of active measures using that in the political. Machinery did you you're at and to achieve your aims. And look at over the last. Four years that you're a little bit longer there's no way there's no way you can this look at what they have done and not say they have achieved some success at it we are. More afraid as a society we are. More polarized and that is in large part due to a disinformation campaign that Russia has actively been pursuing against asked. So and it is really important that behind those quote closed doors outside of the I the posturing they eat that Clinton clearly has to do in public. That as its signal is sent that we we know what you're doing and there will be consequences stay out of our democratic processes. And marry us I want to go back to Ukraine because again while. Gooden had tried to downplay that it was one of the first things that you mention so clearly top of mind for him. Whether he wanted to portray that as a large portion of this summit are not and what he continued to mention there was the Minsk agreement at one point the agreement aimed to give. Some autonomy to Russian speaking areas on the border Ukraine with Russia where does the US stand. On the Minsk agreement and is that a place where they could find common ground or is this is this a red line. Why did the US has wanted that all parties back to the negotiating table when I was in Ukraine with the secretary of state of Lincoln. He was asked repeatedly where it is there's peace process and basically. The secretary of state said they needed more time they need. To figure out how they can tried to get the Russians back to the negotiating table. They want to to bring up he's and they want to stop the violence and there. Other they also want you cream to have its sovereign territory back. And right now it's been a stalemate in wits continues to be a hot zone there continues to be deaths and an armed conflict. In parts of those region alien in in that region of Ukraine where weary of seeing more and more Russian influence and more and more Russian troops and and it's really a conundrum the United States they were they want the fighting. To stop and they want to be a part of negotiating. That peace process. But fan I think that what the acquittal as it was making just now was so important to know. You know that that couldn't has tried over and over again to cause. Discord and disruption not only there on the ground in in eastern Ukraine but here in the United States through disinformation. And it was no gravy that over and over he tried to use his platform. They air on the world stage during that press conference to continue to do. Just that made pairing really extremist language that we see on American social media about. Whether black light is matter protests are causing such unbelievable on arrest an American city is. Or whether those who stormed the capital in Janet I'm January 6 a part of of a violent siege were now being unfairly targeted. He used his moment on the global stage there to continue to poke and prod at these incredibly sore. Subjects in American politics knowing full well that that he was going to not let this moment. Go by he wanted to be able to continue to. To bring opt are harsh won't Owens and and draw blood where where he cut. Net and John one of the other things that we were looking for here was the potential for a prisoner swap that has come up in the past few days when we heard a video message. From one of the prisoners there in rash. As far as I was concerned prudent said that we discussed it. And there could be some compromise what did you make about one. I was appeared to be potentially significant step towards that happening. There'd been. You know no such positive remarks on that coming from the Russians before this meeting. It was something date you know clearly he did the American side made it made it clear they would bring up. Bob so I you know it tentative seems like up possible movement in the right direction but of course nothing specific come from Barbara potent. And then via the other big question that came up over and over again that wouldn't dives left and right was about and Lex in a ball me. His chief opponent there in Russia who was poisoned and then in prison and anytime he asked about any notice put in didn't mention them all these name. But eventually just went on to say he ignored the law. Yet. Item very emphatically would not I'd say is name the name his political organization. And when when Rachel Scott. Pressed him on that followed up on on a previous question asked by Matthew chance. Of of CNN. Prudent kept falling back to the notion that it's. The US congress had declared Russia and adversary. In its intention to support. Opposition figures. In Russia so there are four. No long the is effectively an agent of a foreign power the United States -- all very. Strange Ian not not mentioning his name but suggesting. That he was somehow not a legitimate. Russian political figure but. But really and agents of a foreign power meaning the United States. And Terry the other question he got a few times was asking about red lines. And he's seen it should say they didn't really dry Annie he said there was there's no point in a meeting like this when you sit down to try to scare the other. Person across the rumor try to intimidate the person or across the room says that we we discussed a few things but. That there is no red line drawn so this. He didn't buy into that that word but he did that term but he did say that both sides are very clear when asked about red lines. He said that that president Biden was very clear in what he said in the points he wanted to make and we were clear in response. And I think our I read into that a little bit that that Biden certainly laid down what the United States. Believes is necessary. Necessary. A change in behavior change in course of conduct on the part of Moscow. Or else then the or else could run a gamut of things. And increased pressure from our own. Cyber sector as sanctions that kind of thing and I I've no doubt that president Biden laid that down and and President Putin did say about Ukraine. That that there needs to be a voice in the politics Ukraine for the Russian speakers in the east of that country. And I want to go to Rachel Scott now on the phone Rachel was there in the room. Asked a question to be prime minister she joins us on the phone now. Racial motive light in the room and what did you make of the way they Russian president answered or maybe did an answer your question. He. Either he really got down to it it's really quickly now opening statement eat what I and got a bigger question. Able to eat it and I did have a credential. He and I at that press conference and they get allow foreign cracked app in question in my question to him the current question would really about. The what are not president Biden who had bet that he couple Russian president Vladimir Greenberg Bob took all eight any direct. What we eat peel and I didn't answer that question and I my final lap with about the political dynamic. In Russia right now you have you have at this point own home where. Other a political rivals the coup and who have been jailed lapin wade then to have been killed. I am to my question to him was what are you so afraid it now what the point where electing a bodily one at that one what you're cute at all right yeah ouch. He is in Britain. And the Russian I kept half a a lot of going to be an anyone who supports that organization correct. But Hebert rejected turn to people very quickly on that Pete not into the question he actually quite. It's a very sick quite back to the black flag matter who Mitch I try to follow Lott happy the question of whether or peace Al that it. All of his political rivals are at it partly what he'd been. Didn't get that movie is not ready for a bitter political fight. And eat brushed off as well who don't currently after arm practically today but definitely a question not a problem buying up. A lot of American journalist at this point at look at that I get such an imminent interest thinking here. Elaine how that meeting went as well I am struck by the priests four pregnant by calling him experienced deep bench. I think that it was quite constructive that it would not hostile at all should be. And I believe that we are getting a warning out that president I didn't going to now a check she admitted that the shaped cake and just that you moment but. From President Putin caught it very constructive meeting he craze. President I didn't a lot of ways what many critics say it's exactly what President Clinton wanted to be on the blog each with I'd. All right Rachel Scott there from Geneva Rachel thank you.

