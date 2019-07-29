Transcript for Putin critic Alexey Navalny was poisoned, doctor insists

Outspoken critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin may have been forty zipped up according to a doctor for. Alexi and the ball need an opposition leader jailed in Moscow he says a volley suffered symptoms from an unidentified chemical substance. Meanwhile more than 1000 people have been arrested in Moscow while protesting the exclusion of opposition candidates are an upcoming election.

