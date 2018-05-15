Putin inaugurates bridge by driving a truck across to seized peninsula Crimea

Russian President Vladimir Putin marked the occasion by driving a bright-orange truck across to the disputed peninsula that Russian troops seized from Ukraine in 2014.
1:32 | 05/15/18

