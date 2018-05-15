-
Now Playing: Putin inaugurates bridge by driving a truck across to seized peninsula Crimea
-
Now Playing: Soccer team adds 'Trump' to its name to honor US president
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: New US embassy in Israel, Hawaii volcano and the royal wedding
-
Now Playing: 12 Islamist plots thwarted in the UK in past year, says spy chief
-
Now Playing: Video captures female off-duty cop fending off armed robber in Brazil
-
Now Playing: 'Briefing Room': US Embassy opens in Jerusalem, trade tensions in China mount
-
Now Playing: Indonesia bombings that killed 8 in churches continue for 2nd day
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of runners ran a vertical marathon in Seoul
-
Now Playing: 2 dead in Paris knife attack
-
Now Playing: 7 dead in Australia's worst mass shooting in 22 years
-
Now Playing: Israeli group sells special-edition Trump coin
-
Now Playing: Former ISIS stronghold Raqqa struggles to recover after years of war
-
Now Playing: Trump meets with American prisoners freed by North Korea
-
Now Playing: Australian scientist, 104, defends decision to seek assisted suicide
-
Now Playing: Israel launches missiles at Iranian military targets in Syria
-
Now Playing: Therapy dogs help kids with autism during dentist visits
-
Now Playing: Woman married days after losing arm to crocodile
-
Now Playing: Burst dam kills dozens and displaces hundreds
-
Now Playing: 92-year-old becomes world's oldest elected leader in Malaysia
-
Now Playing: Soldier found guilty of destroying Humvees