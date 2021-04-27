Putin’s autocratic leadership is a 'poisonous mixture' for decision making

ABC News’ Kyra Phillips speaks to ABC News contributor Gen. Robert Abrams, along with Lt. Gen. Doug Lute about the latest tactics and strategies in Ukraine.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live