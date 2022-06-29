Queen Elizabeth II to lie in repose at Saint Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh

Following a procession led by King Charles and his siblings, the queen’s casket will lie in repose at St. Giles where the public can pay their respects for the next 24 hours.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live