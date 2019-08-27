Raging floodwaters push cars through streets of Spain

A torrential downpour led to major flooding near Madrid, with raging waters pushing vehicles down the street.
1:00 | 08/27/19

Transcript for Raging floodwaters push cars through streets of Spain

