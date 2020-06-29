Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Rainbow creates beautiful welcome for plane
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:34","description":"A rainbow creates a picture-perfect scene for a plane's arrival on an Australian island.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71516555","title":"Rainbow creates beautiful welcome for plane","url":"/International/video/rainbow-creates-beautiful-plane-71516555"}