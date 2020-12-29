Rare baby hippo explores Mexican zoo

More
The Nile hippopotamus explored Mexico's Zacango Ecological Park with his mother.
0:49 | 12/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rare baby hippo explores Mexican zoo
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:49","description":"The Nile hippopotamus explored Mexico's Zacango Ecological Park with his mother.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74954004","title":"Rare baby hippo explores Mexican zoo","url":"/International/video/rare-baby-hippo-explores-mexican-zoo-74954004"}