Rare tornado hits Luxembourg, injuring 19 people

More
A tornado injured 19 people, two of them severely, in Luxembourg on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
1:47 | 08/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rare tornado hits Luxembourg, injuring 19 people
Oh. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:47","description":"A tornado injured 19 people, two of them severely, in Luxembourg on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64906279","title":"Rare tornado hits Luxembourg, injuring 19 people","url":"/International/video/rare-tornado-hits-luxembourg-injuring-19-people-64906279"}