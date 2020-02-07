Transcript for Referendum will allow Putin to stay in power until 2036

Russian president Lederer who has tightened its grip on power. Voters have passed a referendum that allows Putin to stay in office until 2036. The opposition accuses the government of rigging the vote. Meanwhile there's new information about that alleged plot by Russia to offer bounty payments to kill US troops. The New York Times reports an Afghan contractor serve as a middle man. Paying up to 100000. Dollars for every dead American.

