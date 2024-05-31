Republican Rep. Burchett on Trump trial: 'I see some clear errors in this.'

ABC News' Phil Lipof spoke with Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) about Trump's conviction and what he believes the appeals process for the former president will look like.

May 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live