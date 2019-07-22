Rescuers attempt to free tangled right whale

Marine experts are trying to free a right whale tangled in fishing gear off the coast of Canada.
Transcript for Rescuers attempt to free tangled right whale
There's a desperate attempt to free well tangled in fishing gear off a Canadian coast eighteen year old right well was has been trapped for at least two weeks in the gulf with saint Lawrence. It was first spotted on July 4 at eight of the wells have been found dead off the coast of Canada this year. They're highly endangered which is 400 left in the world's oceans.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

