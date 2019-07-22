Transcript for Rescuers attempt to free tangled right whale

There's a desperate attempt to free well tangled in fishing gear off a Canadian coast eighteen year old right well was has been trapped for at least two weeks in the gulf with saint Lawrence. It was first spotted on July 4 at eight of the wells have been found dead off the coast of Canada this year. They're highly endangered which is 400 left in the world's oceans.

