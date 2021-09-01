Rescuers find debris of missing Boeing jet

More
Some debris of missing Sriwijaya Air flight 182 was found as Indonesian search and rescue teams worked through the night.
1:32 | 01/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rescuers find debris of missing Boeing jet
Yeah. A. I. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:32","description":"Some debris of missing Sriwijaya Air flight 182 was found as Indonesian search and rescue teams worked through the night.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75153786","title":"Rescuers find debris of missing Boeing jet","url":"/International/video/rescuers-find-debris-missing-boeing-jet-75153786"}