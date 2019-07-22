T. rex leads police on hilarious chase in England

The officers in Plymouth couldn't contain their laughter while chasing the person dressed in an inflatable T. rex costume.
1:08 | 07/22/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for T. rex leads police on hilarious chase in England
