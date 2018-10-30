-
Now Playing: Red Sox win, the caravan rests, Pittsburgh mourns: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Swimmers compete in Hong Kong, migrant toddler laughs in Guatemala: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: A river crossing, autumn splendor, Iraqi pilgrims: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Amy Robach summits Kilimanjaro after cancer battle
-
Now Playing: 2018 NATO war games
-
Now Playing: 2-month old Boeing jet crashed early Monday morning in Indonesia
-
Now Playing: Harry, Meghan join 'welly wanging' contest in New Zealand
-
Now Playing: Investigation grows as no survivors from plane crash
-
Now Playing: Trump orders more than 5,000 troops to US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: Jaguar prowls on Costa Rican beach
-
Now Playing: New jetliner crashes into Indonesia sea minutes after takeoff
-
Now Playing: Who is Jair Bolsonaro?
-
Now Playing: Venice experiencing its worst flooding since 2012
-
Now Playing: Woman celebrates 118th birthday in Bolivia
-
Now Playing: Indonesia Lion Air flight crashes into ocean shortly after takeoff
-
Now Playing: Plane carrying nearly 200 people crashes into sea
-
Now Playing: Indonesia Lion Air flight crashes with 189 aboard
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's down under tour coming to a close
-
Now Playing: Stabbing at China kindergarten