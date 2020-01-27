Transcript for 3 rockets hit US Embassy compound in Baghdad, no injuries reported: Sources

And developing story overseas for the first time in years the rockets have hit the US embassy in Baghdad. Reports say the cafeteria was hit at least one minor injury has been reported the US military says there's no serious damage there is no immediate claim of responsibility. But US officials have referred to Ron's recent attacks on American interests in the region. Earlier this month the Pentagon says 34 US service members in Iraq suffered dramatic range and injuries after and it Ronnie in missile strike.

