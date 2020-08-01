Transcript for Rockets land in Baghdad's Green Zone

Now two rockets just landed near the US embassy right now. There are no reports of any injuries all of this of course just one day after Iran fired at least twenty missiles toward the military base two of them in Iraq. That house US military members I would you have for NJ Bergen in the newsroom with the latest on what we know engine. And right bill within the hour at least two rockets landed inside the Green Zone in Baghdad as you said not far from the US embassy no casualties reported. And according to the Iraqi military these were smaller missiles noticed Katyusha rockets to the kinds of missiles fired by local militias know these were not ballistic missiles. There were not fired from Iran by the Iran eons but it is proof that the danger is far from over.

