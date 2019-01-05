-
Now Playing: The royal baby countdown continues as Meghan passes her due date
-
Now Playing: Exploring Prince Harry and Meghan's Windsor
-
Now Playing: Duchess Meghan passes her due date
-
Now Playing: Venezuelan opposition leader continues daring call to action amid clashes
-
Now Playing: Over 3,000 civilians were killed in Afghanistan in 2018
-
Now Playing: Houston man sentenced to death in China
-
Now Playing: Dust storm rolls across Iraq
-
Now Playing: Royal baby watch continues
-
Now Playing: Maduro says military defeated 'attempted coup'
-
Now Playing: Labor Day, May Day and Duchess of Cambridge: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Drone footage shows aftermath of deadly Cyclone Kenneth
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: May 1, 2019
-
Now Playing: Hugh Jackman teaches Michael Strahan to tap dance
-
Now Playing: Get an exclusive look at new music from the upcoming Elton John movie, 'Rocketman'
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, May 1, 2019
-
Now Playing: Chaos in Venezuela grows as leaders call for protests
-
Now Playing: Julian Assange sentenced for violating bail conditions in UK
-
Now Playing: The battle for Venezuela
-
Now Playing: Venezuelans clash with military amid Guaido's calls for uprising